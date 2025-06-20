Search
Friday, Jun 20, 2025
‘Someone a bit different from me’: BTS' J-Hope reveals his ideal type in new teaser

ByAadrika Sominder
Jun 20, 2025 11:11 AM IST

The BTS star opens up about love, personality, and pear drinks in a teaser for his upcoming interview with TWICE’s Sana

With BTS preparing for a long-awaited comeback next March, fans have even more reason to celebrate: J-Hope is finally opening up about his ideal type, and it’s not what you might expect. The rapper, dancer, and all-around sunshine of BTS is set to appear on Sana’s Fridge Interview, the talk show hosted by TWICE’s Sana. A teaser for the June 19 episode has already sent fans into a frenzy, offering a rare and playful glimpse into Hobi’s love life.

BTS' J-Hope
While BTS members are famously private about their relationships, J-Hope surprises viewers by getting candid when Sana asks him the classic K-pop question: What kind of woman are you drawn to? Without skipping a beat, he says, “My ideal type is, I think, I prefer someone a bit different from me.” He further said, “For example, if I say what’s inside this pear drink, I’d just say, ‘Oh, there is pear inside.’ But the other person would explain it from a different perspective.”

But the fun doesn't stop there. In another clip from the same episode, Sana is seen affectionately calling J-Hope “Oppa” — a term in Korean often used for older male friends or romantic interests! Their easy chemistry has already sparked much excitement amongst fans who are looking forward to the full episode.

