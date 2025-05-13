Salma Hayek's teen daughter ‘had no idea’ what Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover was

Salma Hayek was ‘excited’ to make her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover debut at the age of 58, but her 17-year-old daughter “had no idea” what it was. During an appearance on the Today show on Tuesday, the House of Gucci star spoke out about the reaction of Valentina Paloma Pinault, whom she shares with her husband, François-Henri Pinault. US-Mexican actress Salma Hayek served a bombshell look on the red carpet in a pearl-white silk-satin floor-length gown featuring a plunging neckline and mermaid silhouette hugging her eye-catching frame. She teamed the attire with an embellished head band, earrings, rings, and a silver clutch. (AFP)

Salma Hayek's daughter ‘had no idea’ what Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover was

“My daughter had no idea what this cover was,” Salma told hosts Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin, adding, “You know, it’s another generation.” Although her daughter did not share her enthusiasm, the Desperado star recalled admiring the highly coveted magazine while growing up.

“I used to look at this magazine and wanted to see who was the new, gorgeous model, the new girl of the moment,” she said before expressing her disbelief about landing the cover herself. “It never crossed my mind that I could be on that cover. Because (the women) didn’t look like me,” Hayek admitted.

The Without Blood actress went on to say, “My body isn’t necessarily the model type,” adding, “I never thought that was a possibility — and for it to happen when I’m 58! It’s really shocking.” In the sultry cover, which hit the newsstands on May 17, Hayek is seen in a sparkly green bikini while posing in a pool.

Despite being “excited” about the opportunity, she tried to back out of it. “I said yes and then when it was time to do it, I tried to back out,” Hayek said during Tuesday's interview. She explained that the reason she said no was “because the bathing suits never fit me, how am I gonna do this? There's nothing my size — I always suffer.”