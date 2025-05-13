Kelly Clarkson got into a ‘fight’ with her talk show's HR over her weight loss: ‘I was fat before’

Kelly Clarkson recently revealed that she got into a “fight” with her eponymous talk show's human resources department over her dramatic weight loss transformation. During a performance at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Saturday, she confessed to having a hard time not complimenting someone on their successful weight loss journey. Kelly Clarkson reveals she got into a 'fight' with her talk show's HR over her weight loss transformation

Kelly Clarkson recalls ‘nearly getting into a fight’ with her talk show's HR over her weight loss

The Stronger hitmaker made the confession when an audience member told her she looks “sexy” after slimming down, according to People. Clarkson appreciated the fan's remark before revealing that she wants “every motherf---er that passes me to” compliment her toned physique. Last May, she admitted that she lost 60 pounds on semaglutide.

Clarkson then recalled her past experiences on her talk show, where she was told during an HR meeting, “You're not allowed to say someone looks attractive.” “They were like, ‘Well, it might make people feel bad that they looked bad before,’” she added before telling her audience that she disagrees with the department.

Also Read: Salma Hayek still feeling 'sexy' at 58, makes Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover debut with women half her age

“And I say f--- that,” Clarkson exclaimed. “Because some of those b---hes are out here working, and we're trying and I want every motherf---er that passes me to go, 'Damn. Well done,'” she added, referring to her dramatic weight loss. “I was fat before, so I’m saying I want you to say, ‘Damn,'” she told her fans.

However, she clarified that there was “nothing wrong” with her body, even when she was at her heaviest at 203 pounds. Clarkson noted that she “felt very confident” and “felt fine both ways,” before admitting that “it's a lot more fun with clothes now. And I've been working on it.”