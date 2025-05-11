‘Bummed’ Kelly Clarkson opens up about struggles of being single mom, talk show host; ‘It’s hard to fit…’

Kelly Clarkson on Friday raged to her audience about her chat show of the same name as she appeared in her first concert in almost six months. Kelly Clarkson informed her Atlantic City, New Jersey, audience that her hectic daytime TV schedule makes it impractical for her to depart on tour.. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

The Grammy winner informed her Atlantic City, New Jersey, audience that her hectic daytime TV schedule makes it impractical for her to depart on tour.

“We haven’t done a show in a while, y’all, ’cause I have a talk show,” Clarkson remarked onstage, “It's like a whole other job,” before adding that being a single parent also keeps her busy.

‘We are bummed cause…’ Kelly Clarkson on Hard Rock Live

The 43-year-old former “American Idol” contestant further expressed her happiness over securing a two-night run at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena. “We are bummed cause we love doing shows, and it’s hard to fit it in, so it’s cool when it does work out with the schedule.”

Thanking all her fans for the support and love, she said, “It’s cool to get to see your faces and feed off y’all. Thank you so much for having so much energy.”

Despite not touring since early 2019, Clarkson, who last played a full-length show in November 2024, treated fans to 90 minutes of music on Friday. Her hits included “My Life Would Suck Without You,” “Miss Independent,” “Because of You,” “Breakaway,” “Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You),” and “Since U Been Gone.”

Also Read: What is Kelly Clarkson's net worth in 2025? Grammy-winning singer's wealth sees highs and lows after divorce

Kelly Clarkson to leave The Kelly Clarkson Show

The singer's open remarks come a month after it was revealed that she intends to leave “The Kelly Clarkson Show” when the agreement she signed expires next year.

“Kelly’s number one priority is her children, and they always will be,” an industry source told Page Six in April.

Calling her show “grueling,” the insider added, “It’s a whole lot of work, and I hear that Kelly would like to spend more time down South.”

According to an NBC insider who spoke to The Post earlier this week, network executives have started searching for a replacement, which heightened concerns over Clarkson's future as a television presenter.

The source further disclosed that there is a long list of names, stating that “Hoda [Kotb] is on that long list of names”.

“Kelly Clarkson Show”, which was launched in September 2018, celebrated its 1,000th episode in March. The pop sensation was inexplicably absent from her show for weeks earlier this year.