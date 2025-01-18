Kelly Clarkson shocks fans as she covers Chappell Roan's 'Red Wine Supernova' on her show; ‘By 2025 end she’s going…’

Kelly Clarkson showcased her love for Chappell Roan's music as she sang a portion of one song on her famous NBC daytime talk show, retaining all of the racy lyrics. Kelly Clarkson Show's official Instagram and TikTok accounts uploaded a video clip of the “Kellyoke” version of Roan's “Red Wine Supernova”. (AFP)

During her ‘Kellyoke’ performance, the winner of 2002 American Idol stunned viewers with a strong rendition of 26-year-old Chappell Roan's Red Wine Supernova.

“Baby, why don't you come over?/Red wine supernova, falling into me,” crooned 42-year-old Clarkson. She and her band, Y'all, were beaming as they kept the lively vibration of Roan's song.

Kelly Clarkson gets praise from fans

Reacting to her impeccable performance, online users concurred that Clarkson's rendition of the punchy pop song was superior to the original.

“I love how excited Kelly and the band to play this song!” one fan wrote.

“This also confirms that Chappell is definitely 'your favorite artist's favorite artist,'” another said.

“By 2025 end she’s going to have done Chappell’s entire back catalogue on Kellyoke, released a 'Clarkson sings Chappell' covers album and possibly asked for Chappells hand in marriage,” a third quipped. “I’m here for ALL OF IT 💖.”

“Nobody should allow her to cover their songs cuz she eats them up every time,” the fourth fan weighed in, while one more commented, “If I [were] an artist, my only stipulation would be that Kelly Clarkson is never allowed to cover my songs.”

“She's too amazing and kills it every time,” another added.

Roan's Grammy-nominated album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess featured the hit “Red Wine Supernova” in 2023.

Speaking to Flood Magazine about it, Roan said: “I needed a campy gay girl song that captured the magic of having feelings for another girl.”

Earlier, Clarkson and Miranda Lambert performed Roan's hit song “Good Luck, Babe!”.

“I hope she thinks we're cool too,” the American Idol winner stated before her performance.