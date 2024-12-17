Kelly Clarkson is ‘satisfied with life’, not dating because of her kids: Report

American singer and songwriter Kelly Clarkson moved to the Big Apple in 2023 with her daughter River and son Remington. The Breakaway singer is now balancing hosting her talk show and being single mother to her kids. According to a report in People, the singer is holding back from dating because her kids don’t want her to. Kelly Clarkson's kids doesn't want her to date, according to report.

(Also Read: Kelly Clarkson spills she is ‘deeply in love’ with this Kelly Clarkson Show guest)

Kelly Clarkson's kids don't want her to date

A source told People, “Kelly kind of lives in a bubble. She’s all about the kids and work, She loves being a mom. Her kids have been clear that they don’t want her to date, so she’s not.”

Kelly Clarkson satisfied with her single life

The source added, “She feels very satisfied with her life as it is. She knows as the kids get older, dating will be easier. This is not anything she misses at the moment."

Before this, Kelly also discussed her dating life during her appearance on the KOST 103.5 podcast. She expressed that she’s content with her single life and also revealed that her kids can’t imagine her with anyone else at the moment. She said, “They constantly bring it up, 'Please, we don't want you with anybody else,' They're young, it's hard to picture their mom with someone else other than their dad." She also revealed that she won't be adhering to her kids wish always and said, "I have expressed like, 'Hey, I love you guys but Mommy needs loving too."

Kelly Clarkson was married to Brandon Blackstock for 8 years before she parted ways with him in 2021. The two share River and Remmington from their marriage. Meanwhile, Kelly hosts the American daytime television variety talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, where she interviews various celebrities. The Kelly Clarkson Show launched in 2019 and has since won 22 Daytime Emmys, including multiple wins for best talk series and best talk series host. The show has now reportedly renewed for season 7.