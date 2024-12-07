Menu Explore
Kelly Clarkson declares 'I love being naked' in a major confession: 'How freeing was that moment…'

ByShweta Kukreti
Dec 07, 2024 06:25 PM IST

Kelly Clarkson's recent interview with actors Tyler Posey and Taye Diggs took a surprising turn when the American singer-songwriter opened up about being nude.

Kelly Clarkson's recent interview with actors Tyler Posey and Taye Diggs took a surprising turn when the American singer-songwriter opened up about being nude.

Kelly Clarkson(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Kelly Clarkson(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Posey and Diggs appeared on Clarkson's daytime chat program, ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’, to promote their forthcoming Fox special, “The Real Full Monty.”

During one of the moments when Clarkson was talking to the celebrities, she showed a picture that Posey had posted on his Instagram showing him standing in the middle of a highway with his back to the camera, his pants down, and a skull emoji concealing his butt.

As she displayed the picture, Clarkson responded to the cheered audience, saying: “You’re welcome, America!”

Also Read: Kelly Clarkson spills she is ‘deeply in love’ with this Kelly Clarkson Show guest

Clarkson admits ‘I love being naked’

“How freeing was that moment though?” Clarkson inquired Posey, adding, “I love being naked! I think we are so weird about being naked, especially in this country.”

“Especially in this country,” Posey strongly reiterated.

Stressing that “it's weird” and “it’s just bodies,” she went on to say, “I mean, I think there’s inappropriate ages for certain things, but at some point it’s just like, we’re not that different. You know?”

Posey said that he finds it “liberating” to be naked.

Clarkson then joked, “Until gravity takes hold.” “And then it’s like, ‘Wow, that happens, huh?’”

The first “American Idol” opened up about yet another eye-opening story on Friday's broadcast of her talk program concerning how difficult it may be to locate a restroom during lengthy road trips.

She said to Posey and Diggs, “I'm from the country, and sometimes there are such long drives, there's nowhere to go to the bathroom, so you just pop a squat, right?” “I've experienced this multiple times where a car [arrives] and I'm like, ‘Oh my God.’”

She stressed that there are hardly any places to go to the bathroom during long drives. Revealing that it has happened to her several times, she asked the duo, “Has that ever happened to y'all?”

In response, Posey said that he believes that men “pee all over the place”.

 

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
© 2024 HindustanTimes
