2025 is about to be ‘really wild and life-changing’ according to celebrity astrologist Aliza Kelly: check your zodiac

Are you ready for a year of cosmic adventures? Even if you're not, you can't really change what's in the stars and according to celebrity astrologer Aliza Kelly, the woman who has read the stars for everyone from Drew Barrymore to Tom Green, 2025 is going to be the year for some crazy celestial events. With Uranus and Neptune forming a sextile, Venus following Mars and Mercury in retrograde as well as a quick eclipse season in store, this year is full of twists and turns. Without further ado, let's dive into what 2025 has in store for each sign. Astrologer Aliza Kelly

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, 2025 is your year of transformation! March 20 marks Neptune’s entry into your sign for the first time in a literal lifetime. You're going to be beginning a 14-year journey of spiritual awakening, artistic breakthroughs, and self-discovery. Get ready to release old versions of you and step into your power. Expect to reflect on your purpose and relationships with discipline and determination; 2025 is the year you’re ready to blaze a trail of your own, Aries. Don’t let anyone hold you back!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the coming year is one of reflection and ambition. 2025 invites you to celebrate how much you’ve grown over the past several years and will urge you to embrace the new you. Say goodbye to outdated ideas of stability and hello to a life that reflects your bold, authentic self. With a fresh start on the horizon, 2025 is all about building a future that’s unapologetically YOU. You’ve already gone through the transformation, now it’s time to live it up!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, Uranus is entering your sign, making 2025 the start of a seven-year journey of reinvention. This is the year to throw caution to the wind and embrace all the wild, creative, and innovative energy around you. With Jupiter already making waves in your sign, expect to be on the cusp of some major breakthroughs this year. It’s time to follow your curiosity wherever it leads — trust your instincts and explore what excites you through new ideas, connections or radical lifestyle changes.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, 2025 may start with a few hiccups thanks to Mars retrograde, but don’t sweat it! You’re being given the perfect cosmic pause to assess where your energy is going: if things feel slow and stressful, take a step back and reaffirm your goals. And here’s the juicy part: come June, Jupiter will grace your sign for the first time in 12 years, bringing in blessings, abundance, and a whole lot of healing. The universe has big plans for you, Cancer — just hang in there and let the magic unfold.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, get ready to let your creativity take the wheel in 2025. This is your year for self-expression, growth and taking bold leaps into the unknown. Neptune and Saturn will be pushing you to expand your horizons, learn new things, and dive deep into your personal evolution. The summer is especially potent for you, with Uranus and Neptune creating a rare and powerful conjunction which will lead to many powerful events. This is your time to shine brighter than ever before, Leo — the world is watching!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, if 2025 were a Netflix series, it would be the season finale of your spiritual and creative journey. Neptune has been floating through Pisces (your opposite sign) for 14 years, leaving you to confront your deepest feelings and grow spiritually. Now, it’s time for a fresh start. As Neptune shifts out of Pisces and eclipses start to shake up your life, you’ll be letting go of perfectionism and focusing on what really matters. This year, focus on grounding yourself, finding peace and self-care. The outcome? A life that’s intentional and completely aligned with your soul’s true desires.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, you’re about to feel the heat of 2025 as Aries energy floods your relationship zone. With Neptune, Saturn, and multiple retrogrades all creating cosmic waves in Aries, you’re going to be reevaluating your partnerships like never before. This year is all about reclaiming your individuality within relationships, breaking and setting boundaries, while creating partnerships that feel supremely authentic. It's time to get real about what's working (and what isn't).

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, 2025 is the year to ask ‘why are you the way you are?’ With Pluto moving into Aquarius, your focus shifts to your roots, family, and emotional foundations. You’ll be diving deep into your personal history and using your findings to shape your future. This year, your strength will be on full display as you explore your true motivations and honour your past while embracing future ambitions. It’s all about leaning into change, transformation, and shedding anything that no longer serves you. The phoenix is rising, Scorpio!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, emotional expansion is on the horizon for you in 2025. With Jupiter in Cancer, the focus is on deepening some of your more important relationships and exploring what true intimacy really means. Uranus in Gemini will shake up your perspective on partnerships, encouraging you to embrace change and new ideas. This year, you’ll learn to balance your heart and mind, letting them work together to create the most authentic connections. Stay true to yourself, Sagittarius — this year’s emotional adventures are going to be worth it!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, you’ve been through it in the past few years but the cosmic winds are shifting in your favour. With Pluto leaving your sign after 16 years of intense transformation, you’re stepping into a new era of strength, clarity, and confidence. Jupiter’s arrival in Cancer will also bring fresh opportunities in your relationships, so prepare for big commitments and exciting contracts in both your personal and professional life. It’s time to say goodbye to the old and hello to the new. Ready to sign on the dotted line?

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, 2025 is your year of personal metamorphosis. Pluto’s arrival in your sign marks the start of a long transformation that will change the way you see yourself, your values, and your role in the world. This year, you’ll be shedding old layers when it comes to identity and style while stepping fully into your authentic self. Uranus, your ruling planet, will also bring fresh, exciting energy that’s going to fuel your passions. The future is calling, Aquarius — and it’s calling to step up!

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, 2025 is your time to leave the fog behind. Neptune, the planet of illusion and delusion will finally be leaving your sign after a 14-year journey, you’re closing a deeply transformative chapter. But don’t worry — the North Node of destiny is activating your chart, bringing powerful opportunities to turn your dreams into reality. It’s time to embrace clarity, focus on your goals, and take charge of your destiny. This is your moment, Pisces!

So buckle up, 2025 is about to be a whirlwind of cosmic happenings, and no matter your sign, the stars have something magical in store for you; get ready for a year that will be anything but boring!