What is Kelly Clarkson's net worth in 2025? Grammy-winning singer's wealth sees highs and lows after divorce

Kelly Clarkson has achieved great success as a singer and TV personality during the course of her nearly 20-year career. She has won both Grammy and Emmy awards as her charisma, humor, and relatability contributed to her stunning career just like her amazing vocal ability. While Helly Clarkson's divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock took toll on her finances, she still has a lot of assets and money. Here's what we know abut Kelly Clarkson's wealth in 2025. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

During an old interview with Parade, the singer said that she enjoys everywhere. Regarding her colorful and diverse work choices, Clarkson stated, “I get really bored with monotony and I can't stand to do the same thing.” She further acknowledged that balance is essential because being overly busy can be harmful.

She went on to explain her depression phase, saying that “If I weren't steadily paying attention to time management, I could easily slip back into that.”

Clarkson revealed that she kept a gratitude journal that helped her to stay centered and grateful for everything in her life.

A look at Kelly Clarkson's net worth in 2025

Kelly Clarkson, as per Celebrity Net Worth, has a net worth of around $50 million.

According to court documents filed during her divorce from Blackstock, Clarkson's monthly salary, which includes earnings from The Voice and The Kelly Clarkson Show, stands at $1.9 million. According to TMZ, Blackstock only makes a small portion of that, “about $10,000 per month.”

If she hadn't gone through a pricey divorce from Blackstock, her income would have been probably higher today. The duo divided a number of properties, vehicles, and other important assets during their divorce. In spousal support, she was mandated to pay $115,000 a month for two years ending till January 2024 and $45,000 a month in child support until their kids turned 18, Parade reported.

Blackstock, who was Clarkson's manager via Starstruck Entertainment, allegedly demanded $436,000 in monthly spousal and child support (for River Rose, and Remington "Remy" Alexander) at the beginning of their court proceedings. He even asked for $2 million in legal fees as well.

He also filed a lawsuit against Clarkson, seeking the payment of $1.4 million in unpaid commissions. Following the hearings, the court, however, ruled that he owed the singer $2.6 million for “unlawfully procured” business dealing.

After winning the inaugural season of American Idol, Clarkson became the epitome of the American Dream.

Her debut album ‘Thankful’ was a huge hit after switching to a different record label and mastering her sound. Her second album ‘Breakaway’ was declared as the best-selling album by any "American Idol" alum.