Salma Hayek still feeling 'sexy' at 58, makes Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover debut with women half her age

“The world is changing,” according to Salma Hayek, who made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover debut at the age of 58. The House of Gucci star sizzles in a sparkling green bikini and Jacquie Aiche jewellery in a pool on the cover of the magazine's 2025 issue that hits the newsstands on May 17. Inside the issue, she shared her excitement over being the face of SI and still feeling “sexy” and “free” past 50, Page Six reported. Salma Hayek has made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover debut at age 58(Instagram/ Salma Hayek)

Salma Hayek makes her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover debut

“I remember when I was young, a long, long time ago, I was always excited to see the Swimsuit Issue of Sports Illustrated, and [thinking] ‘Who’s going to be in it?’ Of course, I didn’t look like a model, so it never crossed my mind that one day I would be in it,” Hayek said in the issue.

“If somebody had told me I was gonna be in it at 58, I would have sent them to the madhouse, but the world has changed, and that’s exciting,” the Frida actress said of the cover shot by Ruven Afanador in Mexico.

Hayek further reflected on her decision not to retire anytime soon. “I could retire, but I don’t want to miss out on this time,” she said, adding that she “fought for it.”

The Grown Ups star thinks that it was “really remarkable” for Sports Illustrated “that it’s O.K., maybe even cool, to be past 50 and still be able to feel not just sexy, but for me, to be free and not be self-conscious of your body like you have to hide.”

Salma Hayek makes Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover debut alongside women half her age

Hayek is one of the four stars to grace the SI cover this year, including LSU star Livvy Dunne, 22, Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles, 24 and model Lauren Chan, 35. The other stars who are featured in the magazine's 2025 lineup of 38 women are: TikTok star Alix Earle, 24, model Brooks Nader, 28, Olympian Gabby Thomas, 28.