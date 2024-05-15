 Gayle King, 69, on Sports Illustrated's swimsuit cover: ‘Never in a million years…’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gayle King, 69, on Sports Illustrated's swimsuit cover: ‘Never in a million years…’

Reuters |
May 15, 2024 03:37 PM IST

Gayle King, Kate Upton modelled for the 60th Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue.

Journalist Gayle King, plus-sized model Hunter McGrady and returning stars Chrissy Teigen and Kate Upton pose on separate covers unveiled on Tuesday for Sports Illustrated's 60th annual swimsuit issue.

Gayle King shared behind-the-scenes moments from the shoot for the swimsuit cover of Sports Illustrated.(Instagram/gayleking)
Gayle King shared behind-the-scenes moments from the shoot for the swimsuit cover of Sports Illustrated.(Instagram/gayleking)

First-time Sports Illustrated model King, the 69-year-old co-host of "CBS Mornings," smiled in a pink-and-green patterned one piece suit with spaghetti straps.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

McGrady, who founded a fashion line for sizes up to 5X, wore a brown one-piece with large cutouts. She first appeared in the magazine in 2017.

Upton donned a pink and red ruffled bikini for her fourth swimsuit issue cover. Teigan, who graced the cover of the 50th anniversary issue, posed in an orange suit with a plunging neckline for the current issue, which will debut on newsstands on Friday.

The swimsuit issue debuted in 1964 and was known for showcasing skinny young women in revealing bikinis. In recent years, it has diversified its pool of models by featuring older women, larger bodies, trans models, Paralympic athletes and a woman in a burkini, a full-body swimsuit worn by some Muslim women.

"Over the past 60 years we have shattered stereotypes, embraced diversity, and championed inclusivity,” MJ Day, editor in chief of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, said in a statement.

In addition to the four individual covers this year, the magazine released three others featuring groups of women who had appeared in the past, including Christie Brinkley, Martha Stewart, Megan Rapinoe, Paulina Porizkova and Tyra Banks.

The women wore evening gowns in the group photos.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now! : The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Gayle King, 69, on Sports Illustrated's swimsuit cover: ‘Never in a million years…’

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On