Tom Cruise ‘trying to get inside dirt’ on ex-wife Nicole Kidman and Salma Hayek’s feud

Tom Cruise is on a dangerous mission to uncover the scoop behind the simmering spat between his ex-wife Nicole Kidman and actress Salma Hayek. The actresses briefly clashed during a Balenciaga event in front of Katy Perry and the photographers. While the stars have since tried to downplay the situation, Cruise’s close friendship with Hayek has him playing detective, suspecting that his ex-wife is at fault. Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise were married from 1990-2001.

Tom Cruise ‘poking his nose’ into Hayek-Kidman feud

“He’s always been a huge fan of Salma and is incredibly grateful for the support she showed him after his breakup with Nicole,” an insider told In Touch. The source suggested that the Top Gun star maintains a very hectic work schedule but still “keeps up with Hollywood news a lot more than he lets on. This one definitely caught his eye, not just because it involved Nicole.

The source further noted how Cruise is playing a very dangerous game involving his ex. “He’s playing a pretty dangerous game, because it’s obviously going to get back to Nicole, and everyone knows that anything Tom says about her, especially if it’s the least bit negative, triggers an avalanche from her.”

Nicole Kidman and Salma Hayek recently found themselves in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. During Paris Fashion Week, a seemingly innocuous interaction between the two actresses was blown out of proportion by social media.

A brief video clip captured Salma placing her hand on Nicole's arm, seemingly to adjust her pose for the cameras. In response, Nicole removed Salma's hand turned to Katy Perry, and exchanged a few words with Hayek. While some viewers interpreted this exchange as a sign of tension between the two actresses, others have pointed out that such moments can often be misconstrued under the intense scrutiny of public attention.

Cruise married Kidman in 1990 after their romance began on the set of Days of Thunder. They share two children, Isabella and Connor. The actor then filed for divorce in February 2001.

Tom Cruise has always been ‘fan of’ Salma Hayek

While Tom Cruise and Salma Hayek have never shared the screen, their paths first intertwined in 2005 when Cruise produced the film "Ask the Dust," starring Hayek. Since then, the two have maintained a friendly relationship. A source close to Cruise confirms that their admiration for each other is “purely platonic, rooted in mutual respect for their respective talents and work ethics.”

The source revealed that both Hayek and Kidman are downplaying the situation, insisting it isn’t a big deal. However, that hasn’t deterred Tom from “poking his nose into the matter and discussing it with his contacts, speculating that his ex-wife is the one to blame.”