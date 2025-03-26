Aaron Rodgers heading to Pittsburgh Steelers? Russell Wilson's New York Giants deal fuels buzz

Veteran quarterback Russell Wilson has officially joined the New York Giants, and that in essence, rules out the possibility of Aaron Rodgers joining the club. The Giants now have Wilson, Jameis Winston and Tommy DeVito leading the quarterback group, the Giants appear to be set at the position. Russell Wilson has joined the New York Giants, effectively ruling out Aaron Rodgers.(AP/Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

Since the Minnesota Vikings also did not try to lure Rodgers, the Pittsburgh Steelers are the last chance for the 41-year-old quarterback.

Pittsburgh's current starter, Mason Rudolph, has yet to solidify himself as a franchise quarterback, making Rodgers a highly intriguing option for the team looking to strengthen its offence.

With that, the Steelers have a prime position to sign the 41-year-old veteran who’d make for a sound addition to an offence that this offseason traded D.K. Metcalf for.

Could Rodgers be the missing piece?

The AFC North is shaping up to be one of the most competitive divisions in the league. The Baltimore Ravens remain a strong force with Lamar Jackson at the helm, while the Cincinnati Bengals have successfully retained their core players.

That said, the players the Cleveland Browns would select with their second overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft are also up for debate, with rumours circulating that the team will select Shedeur Sanders with the pick.

It makes Rodgers joining the division power fold interesting in itself, though, because any one of the teams has a puncher’s chance of making the playoffs if things go right, except maybe the Browns.

That would be the final piece the Steelers would need to make a serious playoff push, and securing Rodgers would be like opening a treasure chest of cash. Not only does a Rodgers-caliber quarterback already enhance the team’s formidable defence, but he could well propel the team to new heights for their offence.

However, there is a downside because the longer Rodgers waits before making a decision, the more leverage he possesses. Having appeared desperate, Pittsburgh might be at a disadvantage should they drag a deal out.