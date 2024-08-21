Aaron Rodgers' new book spills NFL star's secret dynamics with Olivia Munn

Aaron Rodgers’ family fallout has often been pinned on Olivia Munn, with speculations that she was just a cover-up and the real reason for the fallout. A new book titled Out of the Darkness: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers written by the New York Post columnist, Ian O’Connor narrates the story through various perspectives including Aaron’s parents, his friends and the quarterback himself. Aaron Rodgers denies allegations of Olivia Munn being the reason behind his family's fallout. (REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz, Mitchell Leff/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Mitchell Leff / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP))

Olivia Munn remains the main character of the story

The book mentioned an incident of Olivia refraining from Aaron’s parents, Ed and Darla, from meeting their son in 2014. They had plans to meet the quarterback who played for Green Bay Packers at the time in Tampa Bay followed by a Disneyland trip. However, Olivia asked his parents not to meet Aaron. Ed recalled in the book, he said, “You haven’t been on the scene very long. You’re just his girlfriend. We’re his parents.”And the couple still visited their son.

In an appearance on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, in 2018, Olivia claimed she played a key role in mending the Rodgers family’s ties. However, in the book, Ed says it was all a lie Olivia told to make herself look good in the public eye. He said, “She said the family was dysfunctional before she met Aaron, which is bull,” he continued. “We were going to all of his games; we were staying at his house. We had a great relationship. Nothing bad was going on.”

In the 2018 interview, Olivia also said that the fame and success tore their family apart, right when Aaron’s brother, Jordan, appeared in Season 12 of The Bachelorette. She said, ‘Family and fame and success can be really complicated if their dreams are connected to your success.” Bur Darla refuted the statement in the book as she said, “ I can think about showbiz families that, like the Kardashians, climb all over each other for fame and stuff like that,” she says. “But that’s not our family. Nobody did that,” as reported by the US Weekly.

Aaron Rodgers denies Olivia behind family’s fallout

Olivia was not Ed and Darla‘s favourite due to a few more incidents including the former allegedly returning the Christmas presents sent from the latter. And Darla, being described as a “devoted religious woman” in the book was not a fan of Olivia discussing her sex life and her son sharing a hotel room with his girlfriend.

Aaron who is no longer in touch with his family refused the claims of Olivia being the reason behind their fallout. He did not confirm the actual reason for the disconnect with his family either. He also mentioned his disapproval of his family dragging Olivia’s name into the conversations again and again. He said, “have questions about why they feel the need to talk about it, because it’s like a game of poker,” Aaron tells O’Connor. “When you are holding all the cards, you don’t have to bluff. There’s nothing they can say other than make up stories but look at the facts.”Olivia is currently married to John Mulaney.