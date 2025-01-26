Taylor Swift designed ‘sentimental’ gift for Brittany Mahomes and Patrick's new baby girl Golden; What is it?

Taylor Swift has designed a unique present for Golden, the newborn daughter of Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, as per a new report. When Brittany Mahomes announced the birth of her third child on Instagram, with a photo of her infant's feet next to a sign with her name on it, Taylor Swift expressed her happiness and support by liking the post.(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Citing a source, Us Weekly stated that the pop singer created a blanket for the couple's third child, who was born on January 12.

When Brittany announced the birth of her third child on Instagram, with a photo of her infant's feet next to a sign with her name on it, Swift expressed her happiness and support by liking the post.

“She makes a lot of things for the people she loves and cares about,” the insider said, adding that the 35-year-old singer believes in making “sentimental gifts” that hold greater value to her than costly presents.

According to the source, Swift has “always been someone who makes arts and crafts” and prefers hand-made gifts rather than purchasing expensive ones.

Homemade gifts “have more meaning,” according to Swift, who has been dating Travis Kelce, a Kansas City Chiefs teammate of Patrick since 2023. This is one of the reasons, as per the source, that the Fortnight singer wants to “hunt for something special, personal and meaningful for people.”

“She’s not the type to have her assistant just buy something,” the insider added.

Taylor Swift offers presents with personal touch

Swift previously greeted another Chiefs kingdom member with a gift. Chariah Gordon, the fiancée of Chiefs star Mecole Hardman Jr., stated candidly in November about how she and Swift became close pals after meeting at Kecle's house.

She additionally disclosed that Swift gave a present to Gordon and Hardman's one-year-old daughter, Ci, during her 2024 worldwide Eras tour break.

Gordon told Glamour, “It's so thoughtful and so freaking cute.”

In 2020, Swift created a baby blanket for her close friend Gigi Hadid, who gave birth to daughter, Khai, with now-ex Zayn Malik. Hadid posted a picture of the infant on Instagram, showing her hand wrapped up on a plush pink blanket.