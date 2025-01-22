No Taylor Swift, no celebs: Gautam Adani says son’s wedding will be a ‘very simple’ affair

Gautam Adani has dismissed rumours of Taylor Swift performing at his younger son Jeet Adani’s wedding next month. Speaking to the media from the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj yesterday, the chairman of Adani Group confirmed that the nuptials will take place on February 7. Contrary to speculation, however, the wedding will be a simple and traditional affair, he said. Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani at Sangam during the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.(PTI)

The billionaire’s clarification comes after dozens of unverified reports emerged online claiming that global pop sensation Taylor Swift is in talks to perform at one of the wedding functions. Speculative posts on social media also suggested that top chefs from around the world will be flown in to Ahmedabad for the wedding, that the ceremony would see high tech integration and hundreds of luxury cars had been booked to ferry guests around.

Gautam Adani sets the record straight

Gautam Adani set the record straight and addressed these rumours while interacting with the media yesterday.

“Jeet’s wedding is on the 7th of February. Our way of life is like that of common people. Jeet’s wedding will be very traditional, conducted in a very simple manner,” said India’s second richest man.

Adani was asked whether one might expect celebrities to attend the wedding. “No, not at all,” he replied, reiterating that the wedding will be “very traditional, with only family members in attendance.”

He added that his son Jeet had accompanied him to Maha Kumbh to seek Ma Ganga’s blessings ahead of his wedding.

With this, Gautam Adani has put to rest the swirl of speculation around his son’s upcoming wedding, including rumours of top Hollywood stars attending the event.

Jeet Adani is the younger son of Gautam and Priti Adani. He will marry Diva Shah, daughter of Jaimin Shah, in an intimate ceremony on February 7. Jeet Adani had joined the Adani Group in 2019, after attending the University of Pennsylvania – School of Engineering and Applied Sciences.