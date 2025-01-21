Billionaire Gautam Adani visits Maha Kumbh with wife Priti, performs ‘seva’ at ISKCON camp

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani reached the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj this afternoon, reported news agency ANI. The 62-year-old billionaire was accompanied by his wife, Priti Adani. Gautam Adani and family offered prayers at the Triveni Sangam at Maha Kumbh(ANI)

The Adani Group has partnered with ISKCON to serve meals to devotees at the Maha Kumbh, the world’s largest religious gathering which is currently underway at Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Adani was seen at the ISKCON Temple camp at the Maha Kumbh, where he performed ‘seva’ before distributing meals.

Gautam Adani at Maha Kumbh

The Adani Group chairman was seen stirring a cauldron of food at the ISKCON camp. He helped in cooking Mahaprasad (sacred meals) as part of the seva. Gautam and Priti Adani later distributed food to devotees at the Maha Kumbh, which began on January 13.

The Mahaprasad Seva is being offered for the entire duration of the Maha Kumbh Mela, from 13 January to 26 February, reported ANI.

After the meal distribution, the Adani family offered prayers at the Triveni Sangam.

Gautam Adani’s younger son, Jeet Adani, is all set to marry Diva Shah next month. Unconfirmed reports suggest that global pop sensation Taylor Swift is in talks to perform at the wedding. If this happens, it will be Swift’s first-ever performance in India.

A News 18 article said that Taylor Swift has been approached to perform at the wedding and the talks are underway. The article quoted a source as saying, “Taylor Swift’s team is in talks with the Adanis to perform at one of the pre-wedding festivities of Jeet Adani and Diva Shah. Even though Taylor has not confirmed her presence as of now, talks are underway and looks like the grand wedding will mark her first performance in India."