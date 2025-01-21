Taylor Swift may perform in India for the 1st time with private gig at Gautam Adani's son Jeet Adani's wedding: Report

Taylor Swift is coming to India. The extremely popular pop star could finally be making her maiden foray to the country where she has millions of fans, if a new report is to be believed. However, a majority of Taylor Swift's fans may not be able to see her in action as the singer has been reported to perform at a private gig in the country, at the wedding of billionaire Gautam Adani's son, Jeet Adani. (Also read: Taylor Swift claps back at Justin Baldoni after he ‘dragged’ singer in $400M defamation lawsuit against Blake Lively) Taylor Swift performs on stage at the Paris La Defense Arena as part of her 'The Eras Tour', in Nanterre, north-western France, on May 9, 2024. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)(AFP)

Taylor Swift approached to perform at Gautam Adani's son's wedding: Report

Gautam Adani, the second richest man in India, will see his son Jeet marry Diva Shah later this year. A News 18 article said that Taylor Swift has been approached to perform at the wedding and the talks are underway. The article quoted a source as saying, “Taylor Swift’s team is in talks with the Adanis to perform at one of the pre-wedding festivities of Jeet Adani and Diva Shah. Even though Taylor has not confirmed her presence as of now, talks are underway and looks like the grand wedding will mark her first performance in India."

This isn't the first time Taylor has been offered a high-profile private gig. Last year, the singer had famously rejected a $9 million offer to perform in the UAE. Karim Kharbouch, a Moroccan-American rapper better known as French Montana, revealed in a now-deleted post, “They had a show offer for me and Taylor — her $9 million, me $1 million,” he said adding, “Somewhere in Emirates.” It was unclear why Taylor rejected it.

When Taylor Swift wanted to a Bollywood film

If Taylor does say yes to this gig, it will be the 35-year-old's first performance in India. In 2014, she had expressed a desire to come to India. In an interaction with Hindustan Times, she expressed her desire to do a Bollywood movie. “Indian cinema has a lot of music and dance, which excites me. I think Indians share a big passion for song and dance in the movies, which I love. It is a great way of connecting with the audience."