Taylor Swift's ex Matty Healy reacts to rumours that his band The 1975's new album has a song about her

Several fans wondered if Matty Healy will address his short-lived romance with Taylor Swift on his band, The 1975's new album. Matty has now penned a cryptic response to these rumours that a new track inspired by the pop star titled God Has Entered My Body will be about the relationship. Matty took to Reddit to react to this rumour. (Also read: Did Taylor Swift's ex Matty Healy confirm Guilty As Sin was about him? Here's what he said) Will Matty Healy release a new song about Taylor Swift? Here's what he said.

What Matty said

On Sunday, a Reddit user posted a report that claimed that in the band's forthcoming album, a song titled God Has Entered My Body will be about Matty's relationship with the pop star. A user shared the article and captioned it, “This can’t be real😭😭.”

In response, Matty Healy’s verified account commented, “Huge if true.”

More details

Neither Matty Healy nor Taylor Swift confirmed their relationship publicly but were strongly rumoured to be together for a short while. The both were together after Taylor broke up with British actor Joe Alwyn that year. Matty and Taylor's relationship, which is said to have lasted only for a month, included multiple studio sightings and public appearances. Matty was also spotted attending multiple spots on the singer's concert tour.

Meanwhile, fans speculated that a number of songs written by Taylor were about her romance with Matty Healy. After the singer dropped her album The Tortured Poets Department, many fans speculated that the song The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived and The Tortured Poets Department, were also about Matty.

Taylor is currently dating Travis Kelce. The singer concluded her highly successful sixth concert tour- The Eras Tour last month. She recently expressed her sorrow over the wildfires in Los Angeles and urged fans to donate to relief efforts. She also shared a list of charities helping to aid the victims of the wildfires.