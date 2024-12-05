Matty Healy apologises after threatening to 'slap' Azealia Banks ‘so hard’ over Charli XCX diss

Matty Healy’s longstanding feud with Azealia Banks took a wild turn this week, with the 1975 frontman threatening to "slap" the rapper after she dissed his bandmate’s fiancée, Charli XCX. What began as a back-and-forth about some choice words on X, escalated, with Healy’s response crossing a line that he would soon regret. Matty Healy apologises after threatening to 'slap' Azealia Banks(Pic- X, Getty)

After sending out a message that even left the fandom shocked, Healy quickly apologised, admitting his words were out of line. But Banks wasn’t backing down, throwing shade at singer’s controversial past and even hinting at potential legal action.

Matty Healy threatens to slap Azealia Banks

“Azealia you seem to have a blind spot when it comes to your ‘reads’. All the women you attack seem to be culturally relevant, attractive, divisive and NICE people,” Taylor Swift’s ex-boyfriend wrote on his X handle after Banks’ tweet on the 360 crooner. “I think this makes you jealous cos you’re so talented but everything else about you is a failure. Just rap bro,” he added.

The remark was in response to the Luxury rapper’s post, where she commented on how Charli XCX’s appearance. “Charli used to be soooo pretty. Ugh,” the rapper commented on a clip of Charli’s Break the Rules music video. “Boaaa, I swear them Weho gays be having the girls questioning themselves meanwhile they all scraping k off a cookie sheet, eating cold bossanova and sharing panties. Tuh.”

The Speed Drive singer, who is engaged to Healy’s bandmate George Daniel, also shares a good relationship with Healy. While many social media users defended Charli XCX against Banks’ comments, with one saying, “Yeah, she used to be pretty, but she’s even more gorgeous now,” things took a nasty turn when Banks dragged Healy’s fiancée, Gabbriette Bechtel, calling her “Frankenstein” and adding, “You both look like you share needles.”

Losing his control over the words, the Somebody Else singer wrote, “Talk to me like that I’m not gonna side eye you at an awards do [sic] I’ll f–king slap you so hard I’ll get a Guinness world record for the highest a rat some bitch calls a wig has ever flown.”

Matty Healy apologises after threatening to ‘slap’ Azealia Banks

After a shocking tweet from the 1975 member, Banks took to X to ask her followers, “What type of pu*** a* ni** goes online and incriminates himself this way? Lmfao a man could slap the shit out of Gabi, and you wouldn’t do a damn thing. You’re too busy kissing men on stage for clout.”

Realising his mistake, the singer soon aplogised for his mistake adding she has no rights to be mean to his friends and mates. “Nah I can’t be saying I’m gonna hit a girl that’s insane I’m sorry. You just can’t keep being so mean about my mates and my mrs it’s really hurtful gets me well defensive,” he wrote, adding, “Ok I’m gonna delete that tweet that was not cool even if I was angry.”

Azealia Banks wasn’t ready to accept Matty Healy’s apology. Instead, she brought up his controversial past, including a moment where he admitted to watching degrading content involving women of color. She called out the contradiction, questioning how he could be upset over her comments while holding those views. Banks also hinted at possible legal action, saying she was tired of being targeted for sharing her opinions.

The tension between Banks and Healy traces back to May 2023, when Banks publicly advised Taylor Swift against dating the singer. She claimed he wasn’t deserving of Swift’s reputation, warning, “This guy is gonna give you scabies. He’s not on the level of the powerful p––s you worked so hard to build.”