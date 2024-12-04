Spotify Wrapped 2024: Taylor Swift is most-streamed artiste, Sabrina Carpenter’s Espresso is most-streamed song

Taylor Swift is once again on the Spotify Wrapped list of the year. On Wednesday, music streaming giant Spotify released Wrapped, which is its annual event that reflects on the year-end data generated as per user interactions on the platform. Taylor Swift emerged as Spotify’s most-streamed artiste this year, a feat that she had achieved last year as well, reported Variety. (Also read: Billboard clarifies why Taylor Swift didn’t make the cut over Beyoncé’s 'greatness': Fans say, ‘she was robbed') Taylor Swift is once again the most-streamed singer on Spotify this year.(AP)

Taylor Swift rules Spotify Wrapped

Taylor Swift emerged as the most-streamed artist, thanks largely to her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department. It was the most-streamed album on the platform. The other records that were broken by the album were that it became the first album to score 300 million streams in a single day and also scored above 1 billion streams in the first week of its release earlier this year in April.

Most streamed songs

Meanwhile, Sabrina Carpenter’s Espresso became the most streamed song with more than 1.6 billion streams globally. The other songs ranked are: Beautiful Things by Benson Boone; Birds of a Feather by Billie Eilish; Gata Only by FloyyMenor, Cris MJ; Lose Control by Teddy Swims; End of Beginning by Djo; Too Sweet by Hozier; One of the Girls by The Weeknd with Jennie, Lily Rose Depp; Cruel Summer by Taylor Swift; and Die With a Smile by Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga.

Overall, Taylor's music generated 26.6 billion streams on the platform this year. The other most-streamed albums and respective artists, ranked, were Billie Eilish (Hit Me Hard and Soft), Sabrina Carpenter’s (Short n’ Sweet), Karol G’s (Mañana Será Bonito), Ariana Grande’s (Eternal Sunshine), Taylor Swift (1989 (Taylor’s Version)), SZA’s (SOS) and Taylor Swift for Lover.

Moreover, to celebrate this achievement for the global music sensation, Spotify also introduced the Wrapped badge which was attached to Taylor Swift’s Spotify profile.