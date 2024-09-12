From Elon Musk to Brittany Mahomes: Celebrities endorsing Donald Trump for the US presidential elections

America is inching closer and closer to its 60th presidential elections, in what could truly be a watershed moment in American politics. While many believe Democrat candidate Kamala Harris, who previously served as Vice President to now-POTUS Joe Biden, has the win in her bag, the winds appear to be equally in favour of Republican candidate Donald Trump, the 45th President of the United States, for whom this marks his fourth presidential campaign. From Elon Musk to Brittany Mahomes, Donald Trump's most keynote celebrity endorsers

While both have consistently held headlines as they move closer to the momentous November date, 5th to be exact, Taylor Swift stepping in to official endorse Kamala, following the presidential debate, may have given her a thorough edge. But Trump isn't far behind when it comes to well-known public figures having his back. Let's take a look at some of the most notable names in this regard.

Elon Musk

Just as news breaks about any public figure making even a slightly anti-Trump statement, you can count on the fact that Elon Musk already has his phone out opened to X, pushing out a response that is sure to spin a headline of it's own, mostly for the wrong reasons. While Elon's unabashed endorsement for Trump has most definitely stood the test of time, the latest link in this regard was his reaction to Taylor's endorsement for Kamala. Elon was quick to take to his X handle, mockingly pledging to 'give Taylor a child' and guard her cats. The general consensus on this reaction was that it was quite crude and uncalled for, but oh well.

Brittany Mahomes

Is Brittany Mahomes a closeted Trump supporter? While the American soccer player hasn't yet come out in the open with any such statement, the internet already seems to have given its verdict with a resounding yes. The reason? Reports recently surfaced about Brittany having liked one of Trump's Instagram posts in August outlining the Republican Party's platform for the 2024 election. While she un-liked it after this fiasco came to light, TMZ also reported that she liked a comment reading "TRUMP-VANCE 2024" on one of her own Instagram posts.

Without getting into who she'll be voting for this year, she made a statement on the backlash pegging all the hate as being the result of "deep rooted issues". Things however, further went downhill for her when Trump himself gave her a shoutout, not once, but twice. The first time was in a post on his parallel X handle Truth Social. The second came as part of his reaction to Taylor's endorsement for Kamala. "Well, I actually like Mrs. Mahomes much better, if you want to know the truth", he said.

Azealia Banks

Rapper and singer Azealia Banks was on thin ice after she controversially made her allegiance to Donald Trump known, as early as the winter of 2023. But this was not the first time. Azealia had endorsed Trump back in 2016 as well, something she retracted when certain comments he made with regards to women, were made public shortly before polling season. Nevertheless, when he won, she made a Facebook post expressing how "elated" she was.

Circling back to this year's elections, Azealia's endorsement presumably comes with her stance on gun laws. Earlier this year in July, she also marked her presence at a Trump rally in Florida, footage from which did its designated lap of the internet.

Lil Wayne

In December of 2019, rapper Lil Wayne plead guilty to possession of a firearm in congruence with drugs, facing up to 10 years in prison. In January 2021, on his final night as the 45th President of the United States, Trump granted the rapper a pardon, one of 143. For Lil Wayne, the reason cited was his "trustworthy, kindhearted, and generous", takeaways generating from his charity work with hospitals and food banks. The rappers thank you came in the form of an X post, part of which read, "I want to thank President Trump for recognizing that I have so much more to give to my family, my art, and my community". The two have since had multiple discussions on criminal justice reforms.

Jon Voight

Oscar-winning actor (and also father to Angelina Jolie), Jon Voight, is almost the poster boy for Trump's lineup of A-lister supporters and this has been no recent development. As a matter of fact, the actor has moved on from "the hysteria during the Vietnam era" (his words, not ours), and has been very vocal in his support for a number of Republican politicians, Trump being the biggest name in this regard. Jon a hundred percent buys in the MAGA (make America great again) rationale and wholeheartedly believes Trump to be the most capable of executing the same. He even went so far as to call Trump the "greatest president since Abraham Lincoln" back in 2019. If you're wondering how far back this political camaraderie goes, in 2017 he said, "If God could reverse all the negative lies against Mr. Trump, whose only desire was to make America great again". No points for guessing who he will be voting for, come winter.

Who do you think will come out on top this US presidential elections?