Be catalysts for change against drugs: Haryana governor to youth

Haryana governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh on Saturday urged the youth to become catalysts for change in the fight against drug addiction, saying every youth should inspire at least ten others to join the campaign and build a nationwide movement against substance abuse. Haryana governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh with his Punjab counterpart Gulab Chand Kataria lighting the ceremonial lamp during a conference on ‘War Against Drugs’ at Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law in Patiala on Saturday. (x)

Addressing a national conference on ‘War Against Drugs’ at the Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law in Patiala, the governor said the fight against drugs is not the responsibility of law enforcement agencies alone but a collective responsibility of families, educational institutions, communities and citizens.

Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Haryana first lady Mitra Ghosh were also present at the event.

Ashim described the conference as a call for the youth to choose between a future of health, education, sports and success or one marked by addiction, broken families and lost opportunities. He expressed confidence that young people would choose the path of purpose and progress and become ambassadors of a drug-free society.

He said the country’s greatest strength is its youth, adding that when young people dream big and work with determination, no force can stop the nation’s progress. However, he warned that drug abuse destroys individual potential, weakens families and harms society.

The governor urged young people to face challenges such as academic pressure, unemployment and loneliness with courage and self-belief instead of turning to drugs. “Drugs can never be the solution. The real answers lie in determination, dialogue, guidance and confidence,” he said.

He also appealed to parents and guardians to spend more time with their children and maintain open communication, saying emotional support and timely guidance could prevent many youngsters from falling into addiction.

The Haryana governor stressed that people affected by substance abuse should be treated with compassion and provided treatment and rehabilitation instead of being subjected to stigma and social exclusion.

Highlighting initiatives of the central government, he said programmes such as Fit India, Khelo India, Skill India, Digital India, Startup India and the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 have created significant opportunities for the youth under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He also praised the sporting achievements of Haryana and Punjab, saying the youth of both states have brought laurels to the country. He expressed confidence that with the same discipline, courage and determination, they would play a leading role in eliminating drug abuse and strengthening the nation’s future.

Vice-chancellor Jai S Singh and vice-chancellors of several universities also attended the conference.