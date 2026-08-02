Pune Police recover ₹80.27 lakh in cyber fraud cases in a month

Pune City Cyber Police have resolved 2,538 cyber fraud complaints and facilitated the recovery of ₹80.27 lakh for victims over the past month through the Money Restoration Module (MRM), officials said. Pune Police said cybercrime complaints have been rising steadily, prompting the adoption of digital tools developed by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Developed under the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP), the MRM enables police to coordinate with banks and financial institutions to freeze fraudulent transactions and expedite the return of stolen money.

Swapnali Shinde, senior police inspector at Pune Cyber Police Station, said, “MRM is a platform where all banks and police came together. Fraud amount less than ₹50,000 if available in any of the fraud bank can be recovered by following the legal procedure with the help of the concerned bank.”

She added, “Since the MRM portal was launched, in one month of July, we have disposed of 2,538 complaints and successfully recovered ₹80,27,302 for complainants.”

Pune Police said cybercrime complaints have been rising steadily, prompting the adoption of digital tools developed by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) and the Maharashtra Cyber Department.

Since July 1, 2026, the city police have registered 27 E-Zero FIRs, allowing victims of cyber fraud involving more than ₹5 lakh to file complaints without jurisdictional hurdles. The force also recorded a 94.99% disposal rate for cybercrime-related grievances through the portal.

Police said 845 objectionable posts and malicious links have been taken down through the Sahyog portal. Through the Cyber Investigation Assistance Request (CIAR) portal, Pune Police received 1,751 requests from other states and sent 1,982 requests, with 1,298 complied with.

Acting on intelligence from the I4C, Pune Police have also launched a drive against “mule” bank accounts used in cyber fraud, registering 132 cases so far.

Police urged citizens not to transfer money to unknown persons, click on suspicious links or share OTPs, PINs, CVV numbers or passwords. Victims should immediately call the national cybercrime helpline 1930 or file a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal to improve the chances of recovering their money.