Knicks C Karl-Anthony Towns' status in question vs. Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns' first game in Minnesota as an opposing player reminded the Timberwolves how valuable he was during his nine seasons there. HT Image

On Friday night, the New York Knicks might join the Timberwolves in realizing just how tough it can be to win without the four-time All-Star.

New York hopes Towns can return to the lineup when they host Minnesota in the second and final regular-season meeting between the teams.

Both teams were off Thursday after playing Wednesday.

With Towns sidelined due to a sprained right thumb, New York blew a 16-point lead but recovered to edge the host Philadelphia 76ers 125-119 in overtime. Minnesota overcame a 24-point deficit before suffering a 116-115 home loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said Towns is day-to-day, and multiple sources have reported that Towns is also dealing with a bone chip in the thumb, which he injured during Monday's 124-119 loss to the Detroit Pistons.

New York is 2-2 this season without Towns, who was acquired from the Timberwolves in a three-way trade Oct. 2 in which New York sent Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo to Minnesota.

But Towns' production has been difficult to replace for the Knicks, who allowed the 76ers to tie the score five times in the final 12-plus minutes of regulation Wednesday.

Towns has 34 double-doubles in 38 games and finished with 32 points and 20 rebounds in a 133-107 win over the Timberwolves on Dec. 19.

Jericho Sims took Towns' spot in the lineup Wednesday and scored eight points in 23 minutes - as many points as he scored combined in his first three starts in place of Towns. Precious Achiuwa added 10 points, six rebounds and three blocks in 30 minutes off the bench.

"It's always the next-man-up mentality," said New York guard Jalen Brunson, who scored eight of his game-high 38 points in overtime on Wednesday. "Regardless of who is out. And for the most part we're always ready to go."

Minnesota didn't appear ready to go Wednesday, when it allowed the first 13 points and fell behind 34-10 in the waning seconds of the first quarter. The Timberwolves trailed by nine at the end of the third before tying the score at 108-108 on a pair of free throws by Naz Reid with 1:07 left.

Golden State soon took the lead and Anthony Edwards missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer for Minnesota. The Timberwolves later failed to secure a defensive rebound following a missed free throw while trailing by two in the closing seconds.

The loss continued Minnesota's up-and-down first season in the post-Towns era.

The Timberwolves, who reached the Western Conference finals last spring for the first time since 2004, entered Thursday in eighth place in the Western Conference and one game behind the Los Angeles Lakers in the race for the sixth and final guaranteed playoff spot.

Minnesota has four winning streaks of at least three games as well as four losing streaks of at least three games.

"The game was lost in the first quarter," Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said Wednesday night. "That's the obvious statement. And then you have to play perfect."

Edwards leads Minnesota with 25.9 points per game, while Randle chips in 19.5 points to go along with his team-high 4.3 assists per game.

Brunson paces the Knicks in scoring average and assists per game and Towns grabs 13.9 rebounds to complement his 25.4 points per game.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.