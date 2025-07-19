Travis Kelce slips into ‘caregiver mode’ for Taylor Swift amid her father's major surgery: Report

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship has kept their fans hooked ever since they made headlines in 2023, but the duo has mostly kept their growing romance under wraps. Recently, fans were left worried when the You Belong To Me singer's representative announced her father, Scott, underwent a life-saving quintuple bypass surgery. However, a source close to the Daily Mail shared that Kelce played a major role during the challenging situation. Travis Kelce supported Taylor Swift during her father's recent heart surgery.(Getty Images via AFP)

Also read: Travis Kelce gets candid about worst part of fame amid Taylor Swift romance: 'I can't just go over…'

How does Travis Kelce support Taylor Swift?

An insider told the outlet that Kelce went into complete “caregiver mode” for Swift and her family, highlighting their strong bond. Running on a busy schedule didn't stop the Kansas City Chiefs' tight end from ensuring that Swift was not skipping her meals. He even went ahead to order takeout for her while she worried about her father. The NFL star directly checked on Scott Swift’s health as well.

Ever since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started their romance in 2023, they have supported each other several times.“If Taylor wasn’t ready to marry him before, she sure is now. They were in love before, but now it seems unbreakable,” the insider told the outlet.

Adding another step to the power couple's bond, Travis Kelce has been added to Swift's family group chat, which hints that he has become a part of her inner circle, Page Six reported.

Also read: Travis Kelce melts hearts with viral response to fan calling Taylor Swift 'best girlfriend': Watch

What happened to Taylor Swift's father?

TMZ first reported that the singer’s father, Scott Swift, 73, had undergone a major quintuple bypass surgery a month ago. The procedure was done to create new pathways for the flow of blood around blocked arteries in the heart. Updates revealed that he is recovering well from the procedure. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were last seen on a lunch date near Ohio.

FAQs

Is Taylor Swift still with Travis Kelce?

Yes, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are still dating.

How long have Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce been together?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce first sparked rumors about their relationship in the summer of 2023.

What is the age difference between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have an age difference of two months. The NFL star is slightly older than Taylor.