Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s wedding details: Will Taylor Swift be attending the nuptials?

Selena Gomez shocked the world with a welcome surprise by announcing her engagement to Benny Blanco in December last year. The couple had been making headlines ever since they started dating each other in June 2023, and their announcement to take their relationship to the next level thrilled fans. Ever since the big announcement, however, the couple has publicly been unsure of when exactly the nuptials could take place, given their hectic schedules. As per the latest reports, however, the wedding may be happening sooner than most people had expected. Taylor Swift is yet to confirm if she will attend Selena Gomez

Wedding details

Gomez and Blanco are planning on tying the knot in an intimate yet lavish two-day wedding affair in Montecito, a source told The Daily Mail recently. “Selena and Benny’s wedding is going to be a two-day event in Montecito in September,” a source told the outlet. “Everyone invited has been asked to bring overnight bags to stay for the weekend.”

A fall wedding is owed more to convenience than many other reasons given, as the couple and their attendees tend to have hectic schedules as year-end approaches. “Selena loves being engaged, but she has been dreaming of being married forever,” another insider told the outlet. “At the end of the year, it gets busy, not only for them, but also for everyone they want to attend.”

This comes after Blanco said, “We both need to chill. We’ve both been working so much” during a recent appearance on ‘Therapuss’. The couple, however, have been notorious for deflecting public attention from personal topics in the past as well as they did with the release of their album ‘I Said I Love You First’ days after Gomez denied plans to release any new music anytime soon.

Will Taylor Swift be in attendance?

The wedding is expected to be a star-studded affair, with many notable names from the couple’s inner circle, such as Ed Sheeran and Gomez’s colleagues from ‘Only Murders in the Building’, scheduled to attend the nuptials. The list also included Gomez’s long-time best friend and pop star Taylor Swift, along with her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

“Although it’s for friends and family only, many on the friends list are huge celebrities, including Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, Selena’s co-stars from ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ and music superstars who are Benny’s friends and some he’s also worked with,” the source added to The Daily Mail. “Selena is not having her wedding to accommodate Taylor, but she wants her to attend, and she would love for her to be able to go with Travis.”

Reps for neither of the pair have made any official comment on the matter.

By Stuti Gupta