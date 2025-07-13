Travis Kelce melts hearts with viral response to fan calling Taylor Swift 'best girlfriend': Watch

Travis Kelce is undoubtedly boyfriend goals. Recently, a fan praised Taylor Swift, and Kelce’s sweet reaction to the comment is winning the internet. According to Us Weekly, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 35, was at the American Century Championship golf tournament on Saturday, July 12, with his brother Jason. During the event, someone in the crowd shouted, “You have the best girlfriend in the world!” Kelce turned around with a grin and replied, “Good point.” The quick exchange, caught on video, has since gone viral. Travis Kelce's response to a fan praising Taylor Swift at the American Century Championship went viral. (Photo by BRUCE BENNETT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

How did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce start dating?

Kelce and Swift, both 35, began dating quietly in the summer of 2023. Their story started after Kelce tried to give her a friendship bracelet, with his number on it, at one of her Eras Tour shows in Kansas City.

He later joked about the failed attempt on his New Heights podcast with Jason. Word got back to Swift, who privately reached out. “We started hanging out right after that. We had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for,” she told TIME in December.

Also read: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enjoy a PDA packed summer date night in New York City

The lovebirds went public in September 2023 when Swift attended one of Kelce’s home games. “By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. Some people think that was our first date? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date,” she told TIME.

Swift also addressed how they handle public attention. “Being public means showing up for each other, not hiding. We’re just proud of each other,” she revealed.

Kelce has echoed that sentiment in other interviews and podcast episodes, often smiling when Swift’s name comes up.

Also read: Taylor Swift’s $1.6 billion net worth to see massive gains? All about singer's 'masters deal'

FAQs

Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce still together?

Yes, the couple has been going strong since mid-2023 and regularly appear at each other’s events.

How did Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift meet?

Their connection began when Kelce attended her Eras Tour show in Kansas City and later shared the story on his podcast.

When did Taylor Swift attend her first Chiefs game?

She went public with the relationship by attending a Kansas City Chiefs game in September 2023.