How Taylor Swift hand-picked this song for Lena Dunham's Netflix series Too Much

Lena Dunham credits Taylor Swift for helping create one of the most powerful scenes in her new Netflix series, Too Much. According to USA Today, in the final episode, Dunham uses “Bigger Than the Whole Sky” - a bonus track from Swift’s 2022 album Midnights - during a scene where the lead character Jessica, played by Megan Stalter, is dealing with back-to-back heartbreak. Jessica has just ended things with Felix (Will Sharpe), and shortly after, her dog dies unexpectedly. Lena Dunham's Netflix series Too Much utilizes Taylor Swift's 'Bigger Than the Whole Sky' to deepen a poignant scene. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo(REUTERS)

While she’s curled up on the couch, still in shock, her phone buzzes. It’s a message from Wendy (Emily Ratajkowski) - the woman dating her ex, Zev (Michael Zegen). Jessica agrees to meet, expecting awkwardness at best. But what happens next isn’t a showdown but something quieter and more honest.

She stops seeing Wendy as the villain in her story and starts seeing her for who she really is - just another woman trying to make sense of her own life.

How Taylor Swift stepped in with the perfect song

Originally, Lena Dunham had another track in mind for the emotional sequence, something that had recently been used in another film. But Taylor Swift, after watching the scene with her brother Austin (who handles her music placements), had a different idea.

“She said, ‘Actually, I think I know what should be here,’” Dunham recalled in an interview with USA Today. The surprising part? The edit didn’t need to be changed at all. “We did not have to move a frame. That song just said everything that had to be said,” Dunham explained.

This marks the first time Dunham has used Swift’s music in any of her work, despite their long-standing friendship. “It’s one of my absolute favorite moments I’ve ever had the chance to film,” she added.

Is Too Much inspired by a true story?

The series draws loose inspiration from Dunham’s relationship with British musician Luis Felber, whom she married in 2021. Not only did Felber co-create the series, but he also helped shape the character of Felix.

“I love writing men, but at the end of the day, I haven't had a chance to be one in this lifetime. So what does it look like for a guy who is tender and complicated and has made mistakes to try and put some of that behind him?” Dunham said.

Felber also helped ensure the London portrayed in the series felt lived-in and real. “We were seeing some spaces that weren’t just Notting Hill. Whether it’s Jessica living in East London or Felix making music in Camberwell, there was a truth to it. I hope Londoners will recognize there was a lot of love put into it," Dunham told USA Today.

Too much resonates with every generation

As the series wraps up, Jessica and Felix eventually reunite and marry. But Too Much isn’t just about romance - it’s about grief, change, and growing into a different version of yourself.

“I've had a couple of twentysomethings watch the show and they're really sweet about it, like, ‘It's funny! But there's something when I talk to people who are in their 30s - they just get it in a different way,” Dunham said.

The finale, underscored by Swift’s emotional ballad, captures that feeling of letting go of what might have been and stepping into something more grounded and real.

FAQs

What was Lena Dunham diagnosed with?

She has been diagnosed with endometriosis, Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, OCD, and anxiety.

What is the plot of Too Much?

It follows Jessica, an American in London, as she rebuilds her life and falls into a complicated romance with a British musician.

What disability does Lena Dunham have?

Dunham lives with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, a connective tissue disorder that causes chronic pain.

Where can I watch Too Much Lena Dunham?

You can stream Too Much on Netflix.