Love Island USA Season 7 prize money revealed: Is it true that winners always split the amount?

Love Island USA Season 7 did not disappoint with emotional highs, surprising evictions, breaking records, and now it is time for the much-awaited winning couple who will win the huge prize pot. But how much money was really at stake? Here's everything you need to know about the Love Island Season 7's winning amount. Love Island USA Season 7 culminates with a $100,000 prize for the winning couple.(@loveislandusa/X)

What is the prize money for Love Island USA Season 7?

After a whirlwind of romance, drama, and evictions, a couple will walk out of the Love Island 7 finale with $100,000 prize, as reported by Syracuse.com. The finale episode is scheduled for Sunday, July 13, 2025. There are currently 4 final couples competing for the prize pot on the show.

While it is almost time to bid farewell to Love Island, fans do not need to be disheartened altogether. They can still look forward to the show's spin-off series, Love Island: Beyond the Villa, which will air the same night as the season finale.

Have Love Island winners always split the prize money?

At the end of each season, the selected winners are handed one envelope each, where one envelope is empty, while the other contains the prize money. The contestant who picks up the envelope with money has the power to decide if they want to split or keep the entire amount to themselves.

During the Love Island Season 6 finale, the winning couple, Serena Page and Kordell Beckham, split the money after the former picked up the empty envelope. And this is true for every season of Love Island, including the international series. All couples have always decided to split the money, as reported by People Magazine.