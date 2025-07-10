Love Island USA contestant Cierra Ortega shares emotional video amid racial slur scandal, netizens say ‘fake apology’

Love Island USA contestant Cierra Ortega has finally addressed her sudden exit from the show. In a video on Instagram, she took full accountability for the situation. It all started after screenshots of Ortega using a racial slur against people from the Asian community resurfaced on social media. Cierra Ortega apologized for her past mistakes that led to her removal from Love Island USA.(AP)

Also read: Who is Cierra Ortega? 5 facts about Love Island USA contestant amid racial slur controversy

Love Island USA fans react to Cierra Ortega's video

Cierra Ortegas’ friends and fans made a beeline for the comments section to support her. A user said, “I love you, always and forever.” A friend of hers added, “I love you. Make sure you check your email! i am wishing you peace.”

A comment read, “Love you more than anything ci we are always here for you.”

A user on X wrote, “why would u use a word u dont know the definition to in the first place....” Another user wrote, “Not buying this PR scripted apology!”

One user wrote, “We don’t care about her fake apology once a racist will always be a racist she deserves all the hate and backlash"

Also Read: Cierra Ortega speaks out three days after her dramatic Love Island USA exit: ‘I want to first start by addressing…’

Cierra Ortega apologizes after racial slur scandal

The 25-year-old with “empathy” addressed the backlash over resurfaced posts where she allegedly used a racial slur against Asians. "Not just anyone that I have hurt or deeply offended, but most importantly, the entire Asian community. I am deeply, truly, honestly, so sorry," she expressed.

"While I was in the villa, there were some posts that resurfaced from my past where I was very naively using an incredibly offensive and derogatory term," she said. "I had no idea that the word held as much pain, as much harm, and came with the history that it did, or I never would have used it. I had no ill intention when I was using it, but that's absolutely no excuse because intent doesn't excuse ignorance," she added.

Cierra Ortega also mentioned that she deserves to be punished and supported the channel's decision to remove her from the show.

"I completely agree with the network's decision to remove me from the villa. I think that this is something that deserved punishment, and the punishment has absolutely been received for sure," she said.

FYI, Cierra Ortega took two days to gather her thoughts before speaking out. By then, her family had already come forward, asking people to show compassion and calling out the harsh criticism flooding in. Ortega made an exit from Love Island USA on July 6.

FAQs

Why did Cierra Ortega quit Love Island USA?

She left the show due to a "personal situation", later linked to resurfaced controversial posts.

What was the controversy about?

Old posts showed her using a racial slur, which led to backlash online.

Did Cierra Ortega respond to the backlash?

Yes, she shared an apology video taking full responsibility for her past words.