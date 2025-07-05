Oasis singer Liam Gallagher apologises for using racial slur on social media post: ‘I do not discriminate’

Liam Gallagher of Oasis has issued an unconditional apology for using a racial slur in a now-deleted social media post earlier this week. The singer took to Twitter (now called X) on Wednesday to write his apology and emphasised that he does not discriminiate. Liam Gallagher of Oasis performs, during the first of their sellout comeback shows, at the Cardiff Principality Stadium, in Cardiff, Wales, Britain, July 4, 2025. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett (REUTERS)

Liam Gallagher's apology

"Sorry if I offended anyone with my tweet before it wasn't intentional you know I love you all and I do not discriminate. peace and love LG x," Liam wrote in the apology post.

Earlier in the week, Liam posted and then deleted a tweet that contained a widely used racial slur for East Asian people. The tweet is still available to view via screenshots, and has earned the Oasis star criticism from social media users. One user wrote, "Liam, you can't say that." He replied, "Why," which was met with another user writing back, "Cuz it's racist." The singer subsequently responded by writing, "Behave!" However, in the days since, Liam not only deleted the post but also issued an apology. The apology has, however, irked some of the band's fans, who feel that Liam need not say sorry and the statement was just ‘mild banter’.

Liam Gallagher's offensive post came shortly ahead of Oasis' long-awaited reunion tour, which will begin in Wales this Saturday. The English rock band announced the tour last September, first revealing dates for the U.K. before announcing dates in the U.S., Canada and Mexico soon after. The band recently revealed they would be releasing an accompanying film tied to the concerts as well, directed by Steven Knight.

About Oasis

Oasis is a British rock band fronted by Liam and his brother, Noel Gallagher. The brothers' relationship has been notoriously fraught in the past, with the group officially breaking up 15 years ago, making their reunion tour one of the most anticipated concert tours of 2025.

(With ANI inputs)