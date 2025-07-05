Oasis tour 2025: Setlist for Cardiff shows revealed; Liam Gallagher drops massive hint

The wait is over! After almost 16 years, English rock band Oasis took center stage in Cardiff, Wales, to kick off their highly anticipated reunion tour in front of an ecstatic crowd. Oasis tour 2025's potential setlist was revealed(X)

Friday's concert is one of two spectacular shows in Cardiff before the band embarks on a long tour, which will take them to Heaton Park in Manchester, London’s Wembley Stadium, and Murrayfield in Edinburgh. They have also scheduled dates in major cities like New York, Sydney and Buenos Aires later this year.

At Cardiff's Principality Stadium, which has a capacity of 70,000, Oasis fans were seen standing in long queues to secure their spot in the crowd.

What’s on the setlist?

The official setlist for the tour has been kept under wraps, and nothing has been shared officially. However, there have been multiple rumours suggesting the band could perform some of their iconic hits on stage.

Earlier, Liam Gallagher responded to a user on X who shared a "leaked" list circulating on the platform. “It’s not far off,” he said.

During their active years, the band released seven studio albums, including blockbusters like Heathen Chemistry, Definitely Maybe, (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? and Be Here Now.

Recently, reports suggested the band was overheard rehearsing songs like Rock ‘n’ Roll Star, Slide Away and Don’t Look Back in Anger while gearing up for the Cardiff shows.

Although not confirmed, here’s the setlist currently doing the rounds on social media:

Acquiesce

Morning Glory

Some Might Say

Cigarettes & Alcohol

Fade Away

Supersonic

Roll With It

Bring It On Down

Talk Tonight

Half the World Away

Little by Little

D’You Know What I Mean

Stand By Me

Cast No Shadow

Hello

Slide Away

Whatever

Live Forever

Rock and Roll Star

The Masterplan

Don’t Look Back in Anger

Wonderwall

Champagne Supernova

FAQs

1. Who are the members of Oasis?

As per NME, the band’s line-up includes Liam and Noel Gallagher. Andy Bell plays bass, with Gem Archer and Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs on guitar. Joey Waronker is the drummer.

2. Who are the supporting acts?

Oasis has selected former The Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft (performing solo), along with indie rock band Cast. For the US leg of the tour, Cage the Elephant will be the supporting act.

3. What is the UK tour schedule for Oasis?

After their July 4–5 shows in Cardiff, the band will perform on July 11, 12, 16, 19, and 20 at Heaton Park in Manchester. They’ll then take the stage at London’s Wembley Stadium on July 25, 26, and 30, as well as August 2 and 3, and September 27 and 28. Additionally, concerts are scheduled for August 8, 9, and 12 in Edinburgh.