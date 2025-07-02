BTS reunion: K-pop group announces new album, 2026 world tour

After a break of over three years, BTS is officially reuniting. The K-pop group made the big announcement during a livestream on July 1 via Weverse, reported the San Francisco Chronicle. All seven members - Jin, RM, V, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook and Suga - appeared together for the first time since 2022 to confirm their return with a group album and global tour, scheduled for next spring. File photo of BTS

BTS' comeback includes group album and global tour

“Starting in July, all seven of us will begin working closely together on new music,” the group said in a statement. “Since it will be a group album, it will reflect each member’s thoughts and ideas. We’re approaching the album with the same mindset we had when we first started.”

The band also confirmed a world tour, their first since the 2021 Permission to Dance On Stage concerts. The tour is expected to include a stop in the Bay Area.

BTS wraps up military service

All members have now completed South Korea’s mandatory military service. Jin was the first to enlist in December 2022 and was discharged in June 2024. J-Hope followed in April 2023 and returned in October 2024. Suga joined in September 2023, while RM, V, Jimin and Jungkook all enlisted in December 2023 and finished their service earlier this year. In South Korea, military service is mandatory for men aged 18–28 and lasts between 18 to 21 months.

This upcoming release will be the group’s first studio album since 2020’s Be. A live album, BTS Permission to Dance on Stage — Seoul, will drop on July 18.

