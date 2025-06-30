BTS to release first-ever live album Permission to Dance on Stage featuring 22 tracks from world tour

BTS is back! The K-pop group is all set to release their first live album, Permission to Dance on Stage – Live, on July 18. According to Variety, the album features 22 songs from their massive world tour and captures the energy of some of their biggest shows to date. The tour kicked off in October 2021 as an online concert. It later expanded into stadium performances across Seoul, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas. Over four million people tuned in, either in person or online. BTS members: RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook

BTS announces debut live album from sold-out stadium tour

For the first time, live versions of tracks like Dynamite, Butter, ON and Boy With Luv will be available officially. The album is a full setlist from the tour and offers a rare chance to relive those moments - or experience them for the first time. Alongside the audio release, fans will also get a digital companion: Permission to Dance on Stage – Seoul. It includes a full-length concert video from their March 2022 show at Seoul’s Olympic Stadium, reports Variety.

BTS concert video and photobook included in digital release

The video runs for 141 minutes. There’s also a 92-page photobook with interviews, behind-the-scenes images, and reflections from the band. Both will be accessible through a digital card that unlocks content on Weverse.

Pre-orders open July 1 through online and offline retailers. The album goes live worldwide on July 18.

BTS reunites after service ahead of major July drop

All seven members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook - are finally back together. They reunited in June after completing their military service. This is their first full release since then.

BTS debuted in 2013 and quickly rose to global fame. Since 2020 alone, they have landed six No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100. The K-pop icons have sold out stadiums across continents and picked up Grammy nominations, along with wins at the Billboard and American Music Awards.

FAQs:

1. What is BTS releasing on July 18?

BTS is releasing their first official live album, Permission to Dance on Stage - Live, featuring 22 songs from their global tour.

2. What is included in the digital Seoul concert release?

The digital version includes a full 141-minute concert video from Seoul and a 92-page photobook with interviews and behind-the-scenes content.

3. When do pre-orders start for the live album?

Pre-orders begin on July 1 through online and offline retailers.

4. Are all seven BTS members back together for this release?

Yes, all seven members have completed military service and reunited ahead of this album drop.