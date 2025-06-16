BTS' J-Hope blushes as TWICE's Sana calls him ‘Oppa’ in upcoming Fridge Interview episode. Watch teaser

Good news for BTS and TWICE fans! BTS' J-Hope will be the next guest on Fridge Interview, a relaxed and light-hearted talk show hosted by TWICE’s Sana. The much-awaited episode will air on June 19. Here's all you need to know: File photo of J-Hope(Reuters Connect)

BTS' J-Hope and TWICE's Sana upcoming interview teaser. Watch

The teaser for the upcoming interview gives us a cheerful vibe. As J-Hope walks onto the set, TWICE's Sana greets him with a warm smile and calls him “someone loved by the whole world.” By the looks of it, it is safe to say that the episode is going to be full of laughs, fun and a few cheeky moments.

Sana sets the tone by reminding J-Hope that there is only one rule on the show: “Keep it casual.” With a playful grin on her face, she asks, “Can I call you oppa?” It is a term used for older male friends in Korean. J-Hope can not help but laugh out loud at the question, clearly not expecting it.

Sana jokes about J-Hope's solo track Killin' It Girl

At one point in the conversation, Sana brings up J-Hope’s solo track Killin' It Girl and jokes about its bold vibe. She teases him gently, and he tries to show off a move from the song, but ends up laughing at himself when it comes off more silly than sultry.

About BTS:

BTS is a seven-member K-pop group formed by BigHit Entertainment. The members are RM, Jin, SUGA, J-hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. Since their debut in 2013, the group has become a global sensation, known for their impactful music, powerful performances and strong connection with fans (ARMY).

About TWICE:

TWICE is a nine-member girl group formed by JYP Entertainment through the reality show Sixteen in 2015. The current members are Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu. TWICE is loved for their upbeat songs, bright concepts and strong stage presence.

ALSO READ: J-Hope reveals BTS' plan about world tour, new album and if group will ‘have same chemistry’ post military service

FAQs:

When will J-Hope appear on the Fridge Interview with Sana?

J-Hope will appear on the 8th episode of Fridge Interview hosted by TWICE’s Sana on June 19 at 7 PM KST (6 AM ET / 3 AM PT).

Who are the current members of BTS?

BTS has seven members: RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. The group has kept the same lineup since their debut in 2013 under BigHit Entertainment.

How many members are in TWICE, and who are they?

TWICE is a nine-member K-pop girl group formed by JYP Entertainment. The members are Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu.