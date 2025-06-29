Best albums of 2025 (so far): Lady Gaga, Bon Iver, Bad Bunny and more

We’re only halfway through 2025, but the music’s already been unforgettable. Some artists made big comebacks. Others tried something completely new. A few just gave us what they do best and nailed it. If you’re still looking for what to play this summer, or just want to catch up, start here. These 12 albums are the ones everyone’s been talking about, according to Variety. Lady Gaga's studio album Mayhem released on March 7, 2025,(AFP)

Best albums of 2025 so far

1. Addison Rae – Addison

The TikTok star leans fully into dance-pop with slick production and playful lyrics. Tracks like Fame Is a Gun and Diet Pepsi showcase Rae’s evolving musical sensibilities.

2. Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos

It is a genre-spanning record full of live instrumentation, nostalgia and political commentary. Bad Bunny's early 2025 release remains one of the year’s richest.

3. Bon Iver – Sable, Fable

A two-part album that begins in hushed isolation and ends in soulful R&B. Bon Iver fans will find new depth and emotion in this comeback.

4. FKA Twigs – Eusexua

Inspired by ’90s club beats, this record brings Twigs closer to pop while keeping her signature edge. Girl Feels Good is a standout.

5. Jason Isbell – Foxes in the Snow

A stripped-back, acoustic reflection on personal and political themes. Isbell’s writing remains razor-sharp.

6. Kali Uchis – Sincerely,

With lush orchestration and emotional depth, this is one of Uchis’ most personal works yet. It touches on themes of motherhood and grief.

7. Karol G – Tropicoqueta

A lively tribute to Latin genres, from merengue to ranchera. The title track and Ese Hombre Es Malo show Karol at her boldest.

8. Moonchild Sanelly – Full Moon

South Africa’s genre-defying star shines in a vibrant, sex-positive album full of bold beats and melodies.

9. PinkPantheress – Fancy That

The album features short, punchy tracks that balance innovation with pop sensibility. Tonight and Illegal are the highlights of this compact mixtape.

10. Rose Gray – Louder, Please

An electro-pop celebration that pays tribute to Gray’s inspirations like Kylie Minogue and Annie. Party People is a mission statement.

11. Lady Gaga – Mayhem

Gaga's seventh album proves why she's one of the most recognized artistes in the world. Abracadabra, Blade of Grass and The Garden of Eden are standout tracks.

12. The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow

A sprawling, 22-track project that could mark the end of The Weeknd persona. It features collaborators like Lana Del Rey and Florence + the Machine.

FAQs

Who has the best album of 2025?

Lady Gaga’s Mayhem and Bad Bunny’s Debí Tirar Más Fotos are among the most acclaimed so far.

Who is releasing albums in 2025?

Artists like Bon Iver, Karol G, The Weeknd, and FKA Twigs have released major albums this year.

What album is #1 of all time?

According to many rankings, Michael Jackson’s Thriller remains the best-selling and most influential album ever.

What is the highest debut album of 2025?

So far, So Close to What by Tate McRae and Addison by Addison Rae have had standout debut performances.