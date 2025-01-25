Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter North West raps in Japanese on FKA Twigs’ album Eusexua

Kim Kardashian’s 11-year-old daughter, North West, whom she shares with her ex-husband Kanye West, showcased her bilingual talents on FKA Twigs’ latest album, Eusexua. North West features on the album’s shortest track, Childlike Things, where she charmingly raps a few lines in Japanese. Staying true to the track’s title, Childlike Things captures both Twigs and North revelling in their 'supersonic powers; and boundless imagination with a sense of childlike wonder. Following some lively chants by the British pop star, North delivers a brief verse focused on praising Jesus Christ. North west has rapped in Japanese in the song Childlike Things for FKA Twigs' album Eusexua

North’s verse, performed against a house-inspired beat crafted by Koreless and Ojivolta, flows seamlessly into the outro before returning to the theme of supersonic powers. The album, which was released on January 24, delves into FKA Twigs’ signature sonic palette: ethereal pop melodies, electronica-infused rhythms, and occasional glitchy transitions. This collaboration marks an exciting step for North West.

North’s feature on Eusexua is her first official venture outside her previous work with her father, Kanye West. Last year, in February, the father-daughter duo collaborated on Vultures 1, where they performed the track Talking. Later that year, Kanye released Vultures 2, featuring North again on the song Bomb, which also included vocals from her younger sister, Chicago West.

Kim Kardashian proudly promoted the collaboration on her Instagram story, sharing a link to the track and writing, “@fkatwigs ft NORTH out now!” Notably, North is also credited as a writer on Childlike Things.

Twigs’ collaboration with North is not her first association with Kanye, as she previously worked with the rapper and Skrillex on Ty Dolla $ign’s track Ego Death in 2020. Meanwhile, Kanye has been actively nurturing North’s musical abilities, recently sharing a video on Instagram of himself coaching her on rapping techniques. In another post, he expressed his admiration, saying, “This little girl made me love music again,” alongside a photograph of North seated beside a keyboard.