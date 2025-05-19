BTS Jin reveals the group was not ‘exactly thrilled’ about their hit track Dynamite: Here’s why

BTS’s Jin opened up about the group’s true feelings toward their 2020 smash hit “Dynamite” during a candid appearance on the Netflix show Screwball, which aired on May 18. In a surprising revelation, Jin admitted that the members were not initially excited about the all-English track, which started a heated debate among the fans. BTS didn't favor 'Dynamite' at first, sparking fan debates on social media. (INSTAGRAM/@JIN)(HT_PRINT)

Jin reveals BTS’ feelings towards their hit track Dynamite

In the episode of Screwballs, Jin dropped a bomb on his fans as he shared, “We were very lucky. Here's the thing with "Dynamite." It was never the song that the members favored.” He continued, “We had a scheduled tour, but it got canceled due to the pandemic. We couldn't just idle, so our agency prepared three demos for us. Dynamite was the first one we heard. We asked for alternatives, but we liked the other two less.” The singer added, “We weren't exactly thrilled about it,” as reported by Sportskeeda.

In 2020, "Dynamite" became a global sensation, debuting at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and making BTS the first all-South Korean act to top the chart. The single sold an impressive 265,000 downloads in its first week, making it the biggest sales week for any song since Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” in 2017.

Fans react to Jin's admission over Dynamite

Dynamite has been a fan favorite track across the world with its upbeat tunes and stunning choreography. However, fans were shocked to learn the members' true feelings about the song.

A user wrote on X, “for once in my life, i strongly disagree with the bts. dynamite is a vibe, it's a great song, which is why it became a global hit. you'll never make me hate dynamite.” A second user wrote, “we out here defending dynamite with our life and not even bts like it??????????” A third user wrote, “yall making the dynamite thing a discourse again.... artistic versatility and freedom should be given to bts and that's that.”

A user wrote, “BTS are dynamite haters?” while another user wrote, “Sorry jin i f*cking love dynamite like i am on the stars every night.”