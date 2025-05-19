Did Miley Cyrus quietly go under the knife? Plastic surgeons say her Met Gala look hints at 'undetectable' tweaks

When pop star and actor Miley Cyrus hit the Met Gala red carpet earlier this month, it wasn’t just her fashion choice that had fans talking. Observers quickly noticed subtle but striking changes to her appearance — fuller lips, a more sculpted jawline, and smooth, lifted cheeks — sparking a wave of speculation about possible cosmetic enhancements. As photos circulated online, fans and critics alike began questioning whether Cyrus had recently undergone plastic surgery. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Miley Cyrus attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Plastic surgeons weigh in on Miley Cyrus’ facial transformation

After inspecting photos of the singer, board-certified plastic surgeons told the Daily Mail it was likely Cyrus had undergone "tweakments" but noted they were done with such finesse that they were almost "undetectable". Plastic surgeon Dr Jimmy Sung, based in New York, said that Cyrus is a “good example of the current undetectable [plastic surgery] trend.”

Dr Sam Fuller agreed as he also believed that her face went through a few changes. He shared, “Yes, there are a few changes in Miley Cyrus' appearance that makes me speculate that she has had recent plastic surgery procedures on her face.” He continued, “For her upper lip, it looks as though she has a 'Bullhorn' or subnasal upper lip lift, where a small amount of skin just under the nose is excised in order to provide a lasting upper lip lift.” Dr Fuller added, “This, combined with upper and lower lip filler, would give the changes to her lips when compared to previous photos.”

A bullhorn lip lift is a cosmetic procedure that shortens the distance between the nose and upper lip, creating a fuller, more defined appearance without adding volume. By elevating the cupid’s bow, the surgery enhances the natural shape of the mouth and is priced at around $3,000.

Referring to Cyrus’ case, Fuller shared, “The distance between the lip and base of the nose appears shortened, and there may be a fine scar present along the base of the nose as a result of the surgery.” He added, “Her cheeks and lips are the giveaways. A little less volume would be more subtle and more youthful. She most likely had a combination of energy devices, injectables, and minimally invasive procedures to lift and volumize her face.”

Did Miley Cyrus got her cheeks done too?

Experts also suspect Cyrus may have had buccal fat pad excision, a procedure that removes cheek fat for a more contoured look. Along with a bullhorn lip lift, both are considered minimally invasive enhancements. Dr Fuller shared with the media outlet, “In addition, it looks like a buccal fat pad excision was performed in order to narrow her lower face and accentuate her jaw bone. This procedure uses an incision on the inside of the mouth to remove fat tissue in the cheek, creating more contour and definition between the cheek and the jaw.”

The celebrity favourite plastic surgeon, Dr Norman Rowe, based in New York, pointed out to the Daily Mail, “Her cheeks appear to also be more defined, yet she does not appear to have lost any weight. So more than likely this is a buccal fat pad excision. Her [surgeon] gives her more chiseled cheekbones through an incision inside the mouth. She also looks like she’s had some fillers placed around her lips.”

Buccal fat excision removes cheek fat to create a slimmer, more sculpted face. While it enhances bone structure, it can deepen smile lines, sometimes requiring a facelift later, costing between $2,500 and $6,500.