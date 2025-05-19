Blake Lively steps out with sisters Robyn, Lori amid Taylor Swift rift rumours

Blake Lively stepped out with her sisters, Robyn and Lori, in New York City amid rumours about her fallout with Taylor Swift, Page Six reported. The 37-year-old took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday to share photos of herself alongside her siblings at the International Center of Photography. Taylor Swift has allegedly 'distanced' herself from Blake Lively after Justin Baldoni subpoenaed her as a witness in the Gossip Girl star's sexual harassment lawsuit against her It Ends With Us co-star, according to multiple reports.(Getty)

Blake Lively enjoys night out with sisters amid Taylor Swift rift rumours

The Lively sisters enjoyed a girls' night as they made an appearance at the premier institution on Friday to support Blake's photographer friends Anna Palma and Guy Aroch at their show's opening which featured their 10-year collaboration with Coca Cola, per the outlet.

In the photos shared on the Gossip Girl star's Instagram handle, she, Lori, 58, and Robyn, 53, were seen smiling as they posed for a group selfie. The trio's outing came after People reported that Blake's friendship with Swift had “halted” after the ongoing It Ends With Us legal drama.

“Their friendship has halted,” an insider told the outlet on Thursday, adding that the Cruel Summer hitmaker “wants no part in this drama.” Another source claimed that while Swift and Blake are “taking some space,” they are “not no longer friends.”

Swift and Blake's friendship allegedly “fractured” after Justin Baldoni's legal team officially subpoenaed the Midnights singer as a witness in the Age of Adaline star's sexual harassment lawsuit on May 8. As the popstar was dragged into the Blake-Baldoni drama, Swift's close friend Gigi Hadid also distanced herself from the Simple Favor star, per the outlet.

“Gigi feels terrible that her close friend is being pulled into the legal drama,” a source close to the model told the outlet, while another added, “Gigi is closer to Taylor and has definitely taken her side in this whole drama. Gigi doesn't want to get involved in this whole ordeal, but she is closer to Taylor and has distanced herself from Blake although she still considers her a friend.”