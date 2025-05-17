Travis Kelce is fuming over Trump's Taylor Swift dig: 'He is so mad that...'

Kansas City Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce is said to be fuming after Donald Trump took a jab at his girlfriend, Taylor Swift. The Daily Mail reported Kelce is privately “livid” over Trump’s outburst on Truth Social. Travis Kelce is reportedly furious after Donald Trump criticized Taylor Swift on social media.(AFP)

“Has anyone noticed that, since I said ‘I hate Taylor Swift,’ she’s no longer ‘HOT?’” Trump bizarrely claimed in his post. He has taken public shots at Swift before, particularly after her endorsement of President Joe Biden during the 2020 election.

“Travis is livid that the President of the United States is talking negatively about Taylor,” a source close to the athlete told the Daily Mail.

“He is so mad that he is going to use it as motivation during training for the season ahead, especially if Trump continues talking.”

Why Kelce is avoiding publicly commenting against Trump

The source explained, “Since Travis can't say anything publicly because that would just open another can of worms, he has to figure out ways to get it out of his system because he would love to protect Taylor and stick up for her. But keeping quiet is the move he has to do right now.”

Interestingly, Kelce’s tight-knit relationship with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, could be caught in the crossfire, as Mahomes has reportedly shown support for Trump in the past.

“One thing that is good, is it isn’t causing any drama with his teammates as of yet, especially with Brittany Mahomes being a Trump supporter, there is no ill will with Patrick. They don’t talk about politics around each other.”

The insider then clarified, “Travis just hates that Taylor has to be brought up in these conversations, especially from a man who is supposed to be protecting and serving all Americans. It is very frustrating.”

Trump’s comments come at a time for Cruel Summer singer, when she has been pulled into a legal dispute between her former best friend, Blake Lively and actor Justin Baldoni. Swift was recently subpoenaed in the case.