Is Trump now the only hope for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs? Rapper's pals are reportedly trying to get him a presidential pardon

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is facing serious federal charges, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation for prostitution.

Interestingly, now, Rolling Stone reported that people close to Diddy have quietly begun conversations with individuals linked to Donald Trump’s team since the start of his second term. The discussions are said to be in the early stages, but insiders claim Diddy's circle is actively working to build bridges with Trump-world operatives.

“He’s willing to do anything to get out of jail,” one insider told Rolling Stone. “He’s always been this way. He’s always going to do what he has to do to get out of a situation.”

Diddy and Trump have both been “unfairly targeted” by prosecutors; that's the nerve the disgraced rapper's plans are targeting. Both have faced sexual misconduct allegations they consider false, and they share a sort of kinship in how they've been treated by the justice system.

Will Trump pardon Diddy if the rapper is convicted?

So far, there’s no evidence that Trump has been briefed on this or is trying to intervene in any way. Still, as Diddy’s charges are particularly serious, some of Trump’s most prominent allies are nonetheless tracking the situation closely.

Meanwhile, Suge Knight, Diddy's longtime rival, weighed in, saying he thinks Diddy will “be all right.”

“I still feel that Puffy’s gonna be all right and have a fair shot at it, because Puffy didn’t — he’s not a dummy,” he expressed during a call with NewsNation.

He went on to say that “I think he got some favours with the government. I think they’re going to show him a little leeway,” and added, “And if he gets convicted, Trump’s going to pardon him.”