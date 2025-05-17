Menu Explore
Is Trump now the only hope for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs? Rapper's pals are reportedly trying to get him a presidential pardon

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
May 17, 2025 06:46 AM IST

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' close allies are in early talks with Trump’s team to position themselves as they are going to ask for a pardon.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, battling a slew of serious federal charges, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation for prostitution.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is facing serious federal charges, including racketeering and sex trafficking. /File Photo(Reuters)
Sean 'Diddy' Combs is facing serious federal charges, including racketeering and sex trafficking. /File Photo(Reuters)

Interestingly, now, Rolling Stone reported that people close to Diddy have quietly begun conversations with individuals linked to Donald Trump’s team since the start of his second term. The discussions are said to be in the early stages, but insiders claim Diddy's circle is actively working to build bridges with Trump-world operatives.

“He’s willing to do anything to get out of jail,” one insider told Rolling Stone. “He’s always been this way. He’s always going to do what he has to do to get out of a situation.”

ALSO READ| Meet Judge Arun Subramanian in Diddy's trial, who paid for his client's lavish dinner

Diddy and Trump have both been “unfairly targeted” by prosecutors; that's the nerve the disgraced rapper's plans are targeting. Both have faced sexual misconduct allegations they consider false, and they share a sort of kinship in how they've been treated by the justice system.

Trump pardon Diddy if the rapper is convicted?

So far, there’s no evidence that Trump has been briefed on this or is trying to intervene in any way. Still, as Diddy’s charges are particularly serious, some of Trump’s most prominent allies are nonetheless tracking the situation closely.

Meanwhile, Suge Knight, Diddy's longtime rival, weighed in, saying he thinks Diddy will “be all right.”

“I still feel that Puffy’s gonna be all right and have a fair shot at it, because Puffy didn’t — he’s not a dummy,” he expressed during a call with NewsNation

ALSO READ| Prince Harry alleges revenge reporting by The Sun over a Diddy lawsuit story

He went on to say that “I think he got some favours with the government. I think they’re going to show him a little leeway,” and added, “And if he gets convicted, Trump’s going to pardon him.”

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
