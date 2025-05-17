Meet Judge Arun Subramanian in Diddy's trial, who paid for his client's lavish dinner

Judge Arun Subramanian is currently overseeing the high-profile trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs. Known for his sharp legal mind and grounded approach, Subramanian was not always behind the bench—he built his career as a civil attorney devoted to his clients, even footing the bill for their celebratory dinner after a courtroom victory. Judge Arun Subramanian, presiding over Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ case once paid for his clients' lavish dinner.(Pic- Getty Images, X)

Judge Subramaniam’s kind gesture towards his clients

TMZ spoke with Mary and Joel Rich, the parents of the late Seth Rich, whom Judge Arun Subramanian represented in a defamation lawsuit against Fox News. The case stemmed from a widely discredited story the network aired, falsely claiming their son was behind the 2016 leak of thousands of Democratic Party emails to WikiLeaks.

Once the lawsuit against the network was settled, the couple offered to take their legal team out for a celebratory dinner for all the hard work they had done. Judge Subramaniam was quick to agree to the offer with one condition. Rich revealed to TMZ that the Judge in Diddy’s trial was elated to join the dinner only if they let him pay for it and put his foot down on the decision despite the couple’s efforts to negotiate otherwise.

Between 10 and 12 people, including Judge Subramanian, dined together at an upscale Italian restaurant in New York City, where the wine flowed freely and the meal stretched on for several courses. While the Richs aren’t sure of the final bill, they believe it must have been expensive. Mary and Rich see this gesture as a perfect reflection of Subramanian's character—honourable, respectful, and caring. Mary even expressed a desire to see him again, hoping to give him a heartfelt hug for all his support.

About Judge Arun Subramaniam in Diddy’s trial

Judge Subramanian, born in Pittsburgh to immigrant parents, has always emphasised the importance of family. During his Senate Judiciary Committee Hearing for Judicial Nominees in December 2022, he made a point of mentioning each of his family members present. Now, with the Diddy trial, this high-profile case marks one of the most significant challenges he has faced since taking the bench.

Spotted several times amid Diddy’s jury selection, he walked with his earphones plugged in, with prominent gestures suggesting he is a federal judge. He loves to buy his own robes online, karaoke and is well respected by his colleagues.