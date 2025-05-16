ICE Barbie Krsiti Noem backs bizarre reality show idea where immigrants compete for US citizenship

Kristi Noem, often dubbed "ICE Barbie" for her approach to her Cabinet role, has stirred controversy once again. Known for treating her position like a TV production, the Homeland Security Secretary is now advocating for a reality show concept that would feature immigrants competing "for the honour of fast-tracking their way to U.S. citizenship. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem suggests a reality show called The American, featuring immigrants competing for citizenship. REUTERS/Anna Rose Layden(REUTERS)

Kristi Noem shares bizarre reality program idea for immigrants

While it may sound like a joke to many, it is on the cusp of turning into reality. According to the Daily Mail, the idea has been outlined in a 35-page program pitch and is being coordinated with the DHS secretary. Moreover, Noem is also offering the officials from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to tally up the votes for the contest, which is designed for TV.

The concept for the reality show, titled The American, comes from Rob Worsoff, a writer and producer known for Duck Dynasty and Millionaire Matchmaker. The show would feature contestants travelling across the U.S. on a train, participating in region-specific cultural challenges, like log rolling in Wisconsin. The finale would culminate with the winner being sworn in as a U.S. citizen on the steps of the Capitol. His pitch read, “Along the way, we will be reminded what it means to be American – through the eyes of the people who want it most.”

The writer and producer who was born in Canada, said , “I’m not affiliated with any political ideology. As an immigrant myself, I am merely trying to make a show that celebrates the immigration process, celebrate what it means to be American and have a national conversation about what it means to be American, through the eyes of the people who want it most.”

Tricia McLaughlin, spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security, confirmed that agency staff are reviewing the reality show pitch and recently held a call with the producer. While she stated that Noem has not yet been formally briefed, DailyMail.com reported that she supports the idea and is eager to move forward with the project. In addition, the sources revealed to the media outlet that she has been working to get a green signal from Netflix or any other streaming giant; however, so far her efforts have fallen flat.

What will the reality show involving immigrants entail?

According to Worsoff's pitch, the show would begin with pre-vetted contestants from diverse countries arriving at Ellis Island aboard a vessel called The Citizen Ship—a symbolic nod to starting a new chapter in their pursuit of American citizenship. They will be welcomed by a host who is “a famous, naturalised American who was also born in another country.”

The suggestions for this job, according to the pitch, include Colombian-born Sofia Vergara, Canadian Ryan Reynolds and Mila Kunis, who hails from Ukraine. The host will welcome them with a gift, a personalised baseball glove.

As the show progresses, contestants would travel across the U.S., meeting "interesting Americans" and exploring the unique history and culture of each region. The pitch read, “We'll join in the laughter, tears, frustration, and joy – hearing their backstories – as we are reminded how amazing it is to be American, through the eyes of 12 wonderful people who want nothing more than to have what we have.”

Divided into teams, they’d compete in challenges like gold mining in San Francisco, rocket launching in Cape Canaveral, and log rolling in Hayward, Wisconsin—all while viewers get to know their personal stories and motivations for seeking American citizenship.

The show would also feature “elimination challenges,” with contestants split into teams to complete tasks like rafting down the Arkansas River in Colorado, clam digging in Maine, assembling a 1914 Model T Ford in Detroit, and delivering mail by horseback and ferry from Missouri to Kansas. While only one contestant will be crowned “our newest fellow American!”, Worsoff emphasizes that all participants will have been pre-screened for citizenship and will benefit from an advantage in the traditional application process.

Game prizes include “iconically American” rewards like 1 million American Airlines points, a $10,000 Starbucks gift card, or a lifetime supply of 76 gasoline. The series would end with a dramatic live finale as the train pulls into Washington, D.C., where the winner walks to Capitol Hill to be sworn in. “There won’t be a dry eye within 10 miles!” reads Worsoff’s pitch.