Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

New Orleans prison break: Who are inmates on the run? Mugshots and manhunt details

ByArya Vaishnavi
May 16, 2025 11:08 PM IST

A lockdown was imposed at Orleans Justice Center after at least 7 “dangerous” inmates escaped

11 “dangerous” men have escaped from a New Orleans prison. On Friday, the Orleans Justice Center was placed on full lockdown after nearly a dozen inmates were unaccounted for during a routine headcount at 8:30 am, Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson said, per ABC News.

11 inmates escaped from the Orleans Justice Center, prison on lockdown(Google Maps Street View)
11 inmates escaped from the Orleans Justice Center, prison on lockdown(Google Maps Street View)

New Orleans prison break: Orleans Justice Center on lockdown after 11 inmates escape, 1 recaptured

Hutson asked the public to remain alert, noting that the runaways should be considered “armed and dangerous.” The sheriff's office said that while one of the men had been apprehended, they are working on a “full-scale search operation” for the rest of them, alongside local, state, and federal law enforcement.

The sheriff called the escape “very serious and unacceptable,” adding, “We are launching a full investigation to determine how this escape occurred, including reviewing facility.” Hutson also vowed that those who helped the inmates escape would also be apprehended.

Names of inmates who escaped from Orleans Justice Center

A source close to the sheriff's department told Fox8 that those who escaped had been charged with violent crimes, including domestic abuse, robbery, and second-degree murder. Their names, according to court documents obtained by Fox8 and ABC News, are as follows:

  1. Antoine Massey
  2. Lenton Vanburen
  3. Leo Tate
  4. Kendell Myles
  5. Derrick Groves
  6. Jermaine Donald
  7. Corey Boyd
  8. Gary Price

Among the above-mentioned, Myles was recaptured in the French Quarter, less than three miles from the prison. 10 inmates remain at large, including Price, who was charged with attempted first-degree murder.

New Orleans Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick told reporters that a “group of people” who were believed to be the inmates' victims were immediately removed from their homes and “taken to safety.”

Kirkpatrick acknowledged that the inmates were “more than likely” to have had help as they changed out of their jail clothes. “We don’t want panic, but we do want people to be mindful,” she added, per ABC News.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
News / World News / US News / New Orleans prison break: Who are inmates on the run? Mugshots and manhunt details
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 16, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On