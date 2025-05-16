Trump says Taylor Swift is ‘no longer hot’ since his ‘hate’ comment against her

Donald Trump took to social media on Friday to throw shade at Taylor Swift. In a Truth Social post, the president claimed that the Shake It Off hitmaker is “no longer hot” since his viral “hate” comment against her. Donald Trump slams Taylor Swift, says she's 'no longer hot' since his 'hate' comment against her

Trump says Taylor Swift is ‘no longer hot’

“Has anyone noticed that, since I said ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,’ she’s no longer ‘HOT?’” Trump wrote Friday morning. The commander-in-chief referenced his past remarks about the 35-year-old singer.

Last September, the commander-in-chief declared, “I Hate Taylor Swift,” in an all-caps post shared on Truth Social after the Midnights singer endorsed Kamala Harris.

“I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them,” Swift wrote in an Instagram post following a Harris-Trump debate that month.

“I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos,” the popstar added at the time.

Meanwhile, Trump responded to Swift's support for Harris, saying he was “not a Taylor Swift fan,” adding that “she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace,” during a Fox & Friends interview.

Following the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in February, Trump took a dig at Swift, writing, “The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift.” “She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!”

Despite his scathing remarks against Swift, Trump once praised her “beautiful” looks. “She probably doesn’t like Trump. I hear she’s very talented. I think she’s very beautiful, actually — unusually beautiful!” the president told Variety last June.