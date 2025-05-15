It's a boy! Donald Trump's daughter Tiffany welcomes first child with husband Michael Boulos

Donald Trump becomes a grandfather again as his youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump, welcomes her first child with her husband, Michael Boulos. The 31-year-old announced the birth of her baby boy with a heartwarming social media post on Thursday. Tiffany Trump is a mom! The youngest daughter of President Donald Trump has welcomed her first child with husband, Michael Boulos(Instagram)

Tiffany Trump welcomes baby boy with husband Michael Boulos

“Welcome to the world our sweet baby boy, Alexander Trump Boulos. We love you beyond words! Thank you for coming into our lives! 5.15.2025,” Tiffany wrote in an Instagram post shared with her 1.6 million followers.

The sweet post featured a black and white photo of Tiffany holding her newborn's little foot. Meanwhile, Boulos wrote in the comments, “He's a blessing,” followed by two heart emojis.

Tiffany's mother, Marla Maples, too, shared the joy in the comment section, writing, “No greater joy in the world Michael and Tiffany this Gran Mar Mar loves you all so much!! You rocked it, my girl!”

Trump and Maples tied the knot two months after welcoming their only child together, Tiffany, in 1993. However, their marriage ended with a divorce in 1999 after they separated in 1997.

While the president has yet to break his silence on the birth of his 11th grandchild, he announced Tiffany's pregnancy during his speech at the Detroit Economic Club last October.

“She’s an exceptional young woman,” Trump said of his daughter at the time, adding, “And she’s going to have a baby. So that’s nice.” During the event, he also praised Bolous as “a very exceptional young guy,” while recognising the 27-year-old's father, Massad Boulous.

Shortly after Tiffany announced the news of her baby's birth, fans flocked to the comment section to send their best wishes. “Awww so sweet !!! Congratulations Tiffany, Michael and to the Boulos/Trump Families !!!!” one wrote, while another added, “Congratulations to you and Michael!!! I’m so excited for you guys!!!”