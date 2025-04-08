Menu Explore
Pregnant Tiffany Trump hints at gender of first baby with husband Michael Boulos

ByArya Vaishnavi
Apr 08, 2025 05:33 PM IST

Tiffany Trump hinted at the gender of her first child during her baby shower

Tiffany Trump seemingly revealed the gender of her first child with her husband, Michael Boulos, during her baby shower over the weekend. Taking to social media on Monday, President Donald Trump's youngest daughter shared photos from the event, hinting at both the sex of the baby and her due date.

Tiffany Trump hints at gender of her first baby with husband Michael Boulos(Instagram)
Tiffany Trump hints at gender of her first baby with husband Michael Boulos(Instagram)

Tiffany Trump seemingly reveals gender of her first baby with husband Michael Boulos

In one of the photos shared over her Instagram Stories, the 31-year-old looked radiant in a chic blue gown as she cradled her baby bump. Tiffany's fashion statement for the event signals that she and Boulos are expecting a baby boy. She styled her elegant look with dainty bracelets and strappy silver platform heels. The soon-to-be mom kept her blonde locks open as she posed for the photo.

ALSO READ: George Clooney had ‘meltdown’ after Morning Joe's take on his Biden op-ed, new book says

Hinting at her due date, Tiffany also wrote “1 month” over the photo, along with a teddy bear and a blue heart emoji. The second photo featured rabbit-themed cookies and other treats that were served at her baby shower. While she keeps her personal life mostly private, her pregnancy news was revealed by his father during his speech at the Detroit Economic Club in October 2024. The baby would be Trump's 11th grandchild.

ALSO READ: Chilling words Austin Metcalf's alleged stabber told cops as football star died

At the time, the president recognised several guests in the crowd, including businessman Massad Boulos, saying, “He happens to be the father of Tiffany’s husband, Michael,” before calling his son-in-law “a very exceptional young guy.” Trump then praised Tiffany, whom he shares with his second wife, Marla Maples, before sharing her pregnancy news. “And she’s an exceptional young woman,” “And she’s going to have a baby. So that’s nice,” he said.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
