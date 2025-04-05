George Clooney had ‘meltdown’ after Morning Joe's take on his Biden op-ed, new book says

George Clooney allegedly lashed out at an MSNBC producer over Morning Joe's take on his scathing New York Times op-ed, in which he urged Joe Biden to drop out of the 2024 presidential race. According to a new book, the Hollywood veteran had a “meltdown” after Mika Brzezinski linked his article to Barack Obama. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 03: George Clooney attends "Good Night And Good Luck" Broadway Opening Night at Winter Garden Theatre on April 03, 2025 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

George Clooney lost his cool at MSNBC producer after Morning Joe's take on his Biden op-ed

In his new book, Uncharted: How Trump Beat Biden, Harris and the Odds in the Wildest Campaign in History, author Chris Whipple claimed that Clooney yelled at an MSNBC producer for hours after the Morning Joe co-host implied that Obama was behind his op-ed.

“How the f*** could you let her link me with Barack Obama, saying he made me write the op-ed?” Clooney shouted at the producer over a phone call, according to Whipple, who shared the recount with journalist Tara Palmeri on her Substack, The Red Letter.

“His phone lit up and it’s George Clooney — a good friend of his — and Clooney went absolutely ballistic,” Whipple said of the producer, adding, “What ensued was an exchange of F-bombs for, you know, several minutes.”

As the producer denied involvement in Brzezinski's comments, Clooney shot back, yelling, “You f***ed me. You’re my friend. You should have stood up for me.” Frustrated by his anger, the producer responded, “George, this is not a f***ing movie. There’s no script.”

During the July 2024 Morning Joe episode, Brzezinski said in the wake of Clooney's op-ed, “This wasn’t George Clooney. … I think that Barack Obama has a lot of influence, and I think that there’s, there’s a lot there.”

Whipple added that the Ocean's Eleven star hurled abuses at the MSNBC producer in a series of phone calls that lasted for several hours. At one point, the producer said, “This is a morning talk show on a cable channel.”

“Nobody gives a f**k if we say he should get out or if he should stay in. Nobody f***ng cares. It’s skywriting. It’s f**king gone,” the producer told Clooney.